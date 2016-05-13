Lara Worthington Wins Top Honours At The InStyle Awards

Lara Worthington took out the top gong at last night's InStyle Awards in Sydney.
The 28-year-old Australian model won the highly coveted Readers’ Choice award on the night, looking stunning in a lavender and white Christian Dior gown.
Lara took to the stage in front of 300 guests at the event, thanking InStyle readers for voting for her and their support of her brand, The Base by Lara Bingle.
“The InStyle and Audi Women of Style Awards tonight recognised 30 influential and incredibly talented women," InStyle editor Emily Taylor said.
“These awards are testament to the outstanding achievements made by a group of extraordinary people, each respected for their valuable contributions to society.
" I am thrilled to be able to recognise and celebrate their successes."
Speculation has been rife over whether or not Lara and her husband, Sam Worthington are pregnant with their second child.
However the model put the rumours to rest on the Kylie & Jackie O Show today, saying any pregnancy news would be kept between her and her other half.
"I think being pregnant is such a personal thing for a woman. I just find it weird even talking to you about it,' Worthington said on the radio show.
"Sam and I, it should just be between us and close family."
A full list of the winners can be seen below:
Readers’ Choice: Lara Worthington
Entertainment: Marta Dusseldorp
Sport: Michelle Payne
Beauty: Megan Larsen
Fashion: Linda Jackson
Science: Professor Sharon Lewin
Charity & Community: Professor Anne Aly
Arts & Culture: Robyn Nevin and Bruna Papandrea (Joint winners)
Business: Melanie Perkins
Lifestyle: Margaret Fulton
Style Scholarship: Dr Emma Fulu