Kendall Jenner may be one of the IT supermodels of the 21st century but it’s possible she wouldn't have ended up in the industry at all.

Kendall Jenner wanted to be a veterinarian

"I rode horses for 10 and a half years, so I thought I was going to be a professional horseback rider and then a vet," Jenner, 20, revealed in Harper's Bazaar’s June/July issue.

The brunette beauty would have been operating on animals, and in her spare time, brushing manes as long as hers and horseback riding off into the sunset like a true princess.

"I've always loved animals," she said, " I used to play these vet video games.”

The face of Esté Lauder said she thanks her parents for the path she’s taken and for raising her to be a “normal” child, despite the fame her family had from a young age.

"I feel like a lot of people say that kids who grow up in that kind of world go crazy. But it has everything to do with how your parents raise you," she admitted. "I was raised so normally, or as normally as I could have been."



In fact, Jenner was just like any other kid growing up and knew exactly which parents’ buttons to push, "My mum was the pushover, and my dad was the strict one," the model revealed.