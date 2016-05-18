While most fashion media groan typically at the thought of trekking to an off-site show during fashion week, last night’s Alice McCall presentation, held at Porteno in Surry Hills, was worth the journey.

Alice McCall Throws Wild Fashion Week Dinner Party

McCall transformed the bustling restaurant into a cheeky boudoir, with each corner of the upstairs room transformed into a makeshift photoshoot. Models lounged on chairs or shimmied about in Chantilly lace and cute rompers reminiscent of the 60s and 70s – which is exactly the vibe McCall was going for.

“My roots are in 70s bohemian rock 'n roll – I love Marianne Faithful and Bianca Jagger,” McCall said to Yahoo7’s guest editor, Nikki Phillips.

As for why she chose to forgo the traditional runway option this time around? According to McCall, it was a strategic move to capitalise on social media.

“I really wanted to use social media not only to show off my new collection, but to convey the world that is Alice,” said the designer.

“I wanted an editorial setting with sharp imagery that would stand the test of time.”

After the presentation, guests returned downstairs to an appropriately loose dinner party with free-flowing wine and dancing to boot.