Rituals, Superstitions & School Runs: How The Designers Get Ready On Show Day

They're the best and brightest faces in the Australian fashion industry, but what exactly does it take for them to hit a home run on game day?

Rituals, Superstitions & School Runs: How The Designers Get Ready For Show Day

For Johnny Schembri of By Johnny he always has to roll out of bed on the same side. Always.

As well as blasting the show music to get him in the mood, "I always play the show music on the morning and in the week of," Schembri tells Yahoo7 guest editor Nikki Phillips, "I'm always getting ready to the music."

For Michelle Aznavorian of Misha Collection, it's all about a heart breakfast!

Ahead of her highly-anticipated Australian Fashion Week debut starring international 'It' model Bella Hadid this week, the Melbourne-based designer told us that a hearty meal is key for a big day.

"Eggs, yoghurt, orange juice, my husband ordered everything!"

And Dion Lee agrees, his breakfast of choice? "'Breakfast with Gwyneth' from Bread & Circus. It's like quinoa and fried egg and avo, it's quite good!"

However it was the opposite for Toni Maticevski, who kicked off this year's fashion week with a spectacular display at Sydney's Barrangaroo, who just sticks to the coffee.

"Oh no i don't eat, I never eat breakfast!"

For designing duo Becky Cooper and Bridget Yorston of Bec & Bridge, show day is like any other day when you're a working mum.

"We scramble together, and we're like 'What are you doing?'. Bridge is taking her kids to school and I'm doing the daycare drop off.. It's the usual".

