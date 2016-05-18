Candice Swanepoel Reveals The Sex Of Her Baby With Cheeky Topless Snap

As any excited mother-to-be whose just found out she's having a boy, Candice Swanepoel took to Instagram to share the happy news.
But being a supermodel and all, she decided to up the ante and reveal her unborn baby's sex with a cheeky topless snap. Because Candice Swanepoel.
The 27-year-old posted a black-and-white shot of herself in nothing but a pair of low-slung jeans, alongside the caption "My Not so little boy".
The Victoria's Secret Angel's big news comes just a week after it was revealed her VS bestie, Behati Prinsloo, is expecting a girl.
"I’m about to be a dad. I’m superpumped," Prinsloo's hubby Adam Levine told Kelly Ripa and Michael Strahan during an interview on Live with Kelly and Michael.
"I’m having a girl," the dad-to-be gushed.