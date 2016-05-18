News

Candice Swanepoel Reveals The Sex Of Her Baby With Cheeky Topless Snap

Jessica Bosco
Yahoo7 Lifestyle /

As any excited mother-to-be whose just found out she's having a boy, Candice Swanepoel took to Instagram to share the happy news.

But being a supermodel and all, she decided to up the ante and reveal her unborn baby's sex with a cheeky topless snap. Because Candice Swanepoel.

Candice Swanepoel reveals the sex of her unborn baby. Photo: Instagram

The 27-year-old posted a black-and-white shot of herself in nothing but a pair of low-slung jeans, alongside the caption "My Not so little boy".

The Victoria's Secret Angel's big news comes just a week after it was revealed her VS bestie, Behati Prinsloo, is expecting a girl.

"I’m about to be a dad. I’m superpumped," Prinsloo's hubby Adam Levine told Kelly Ripa and Michael Strahan during an interview on Live with Kelly and Michael.

"I’m having a girl," the dad-to-be gushed.

Candice Swanepoel cradles her bump during an outing in NYC on May 11. Photo: Getty Images

