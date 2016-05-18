Music legends David Bowie and Prince have been honoured in the perfect way at Mercedes Benz Fashion Week Australia.

David Bowie And Prince Honoured At Fashion Week Australia

Emma Mulholland's intergalactic Resort '17 collection was filled with comic and retro-inspired prints and was an ode to "the B52's Rock Lobster and space oddities like Bowie and Prince".

According to Mulholland, the legends, who have both died this year, "made it ok to be an outcast turned alien".

Mulholland's collection launched us into the Space Age at Carriageworks on Wednesday, where the designer stayed true to her eye-catching style by fusing popping 60's colours with intensely illustrated prints to give the collection a unique glow.

Intricate beaded styles and Mulholland's much-loved surfy style were also heavily featured in the show.

The models walked to music created by Heart People, which was inspired by theme tunes of the intergalactic.

