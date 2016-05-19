Swimwear Label To Feature 'Healthy Models Only' In Today's Show

Swimwear Label Set To Feature Healthy Models

A few years ago, body image was a huge topic at Australian Fashion Week.

When Alex Perry famously sent an extremely thin model down the runway in 2013, he inadvertently ignited a debate that still threads through the industry.

At the time, prominent editors including Jackie Frank called on designers to stop featuring unhealthy girls in their shows.



With swim and activewear big on today’s MBFWA agenda, all eyes will be on the runway to see which designers have upheld their promise.

One such label that won’t feature unhealthy girls on the runway is Bondi Bather, with founder Kerry Cusack telling the Daily Telegraph that she had invited two different modelling agencies to put forward girls in an attempt to find models with healthy bodies and healthy minds.

“This is a must for anyone modelling Bondi Bather,” she explained. “Models and influencers can have a really big impact on young women and we need to be really careful and acknowledge the responsibility we have to send out the right message.

“Particularly with swimwear, when a bit more of the body is exposed, you need to portray the right message to all these young girls.”

Let’s hope the rest of the swimwear labels showing at fashion week today got the memo!

Keep up with all our coverage of Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia at yahoo7.com.au/mbfwa.