Inside the Dior Cruise show

It was a night of fairytale fashion come to life as the Christian Dior Cruise show was held at the charming Bleinheim Palace in Oxfordshire.

Pulling out all the stops as celebs and fashion VIPs flocked to the sleepy town of Oxfordshire, attendees were treated to pre-drinks at one-night-only bar The Lady Dior pub in London before being whisked up to the Palace on “The Dior Express”.

There, Dior designers Lucie Meier and Serge Ruffieux wowed the crowd with their stunningly striking collection, proving big is beautiful with their gorgeous prints, ruffled peplums and full printed skirts.

The newly announced face of Dior makeup, Bella Hadid shone as the belle of the ball, with boyfriend, Canadian singer The Weeknd proudly sitting front row.

And what's a fashion show with some serious celeb clout? Lucky Kate Beckinsale, Elizabeth Olsen, Alexa Chung, Kate Mara and Eva Herzigova were all on hand to lead the A-List charge.

We're sure our invite just got lost in the mail...