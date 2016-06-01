News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Janelle Monáe wears 'vagina trousers' in Pynk music video and breaks the internet
'Vagina trousers' break the internet

Inside the Dior Cruise show

Allison Yee
Yahoo7 Lifestyle /

Inside the Dior Cruise show

Inside the Dior Cruise show

It was a night of fairytale fashion come to life as the Christian Dior Cruise show was held at the charming Bleinheim Palace in Oxfordshire.

RELATED: Bella Hadid is the new face of Dior make-up

RELATED: Dior's makeup tips

Pulling out all the stops as celebs and fashion VIPs flocked to the sleepy town of Oxfordshire, attendees were treated to pre-drinks at one-night-only bar The Lady Dior pub in London before being whisked up to the Palace on “The Dior Express”.

Emma Roberts onboard the Dior express. Photo: Emma Roberts/Instagram

There, Dior designers Lucie Meier and Serge Ruffieux wowed the crowd with their stunningly striking collection, proving big is beautiful with their gorgeous prints, ruffled peplums and full printed skirts.

Photo: Getty

Bella Hadid walks the Dior show. Photo: Getty

The newly announced face of Dior makeup, Bella Hadid shone as the belle of the ball, with boyfriend, Canadian singer The Weeknd proudly sitting front row.

Photo: Getty

And what's a fashion show with some serious celeb clout? Lucky Kate Beckinsale, Elizabeth Olsen, Alexa Chung, Kate Mara and Eva Herzigova were all on hand to lead the A-List charge.

We're sure our invite just got lost in the mail...

Back To Top