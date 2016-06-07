Twitter Demands The CFDA Give Lil Kim The Fashion Icon Award

The Council of Fashion Designers of America red carpet is happening as we speak – but Twitter is already having a field day with the event.
RELATED: CFDA Awards 2016 red carpet photos
RELATED: Stars get ready for the CFDA Awards
While we know some of the winners in advance, the most highly anticipated accolade of the evening, the coveted Style Icon Award, is yet to be announced – and it’s causing some contention.
According to Vogue's fashion critic Nicole Phelps, Kim Kardashian should be this year’s recipient because of her far-reaching influence.
"[This] is not an endorsement, but love her or love to hate her, the Kim Kardashian West effect is real," Phelps said.
However, Twitter disagrees – everyone thinks Lil Kim should be this year’s recipient of the award instead, and they’re trying to flood the CFDA’s feed with their opinion:
While it’s unclear who will win just yet, it’s clear the battle of the Kims is on!