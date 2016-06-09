Natalia Vodianova Welcomes Her Fifth Child In The Cutest Way Possible

News

Sarah Carty
Yahoo7 Lifestyle /
Russian supermodel Natalia Vodianova has given birth to her fifth child.

The 34-year-old announced the adorable arrival of son Roman on Saturday, June 4 in the cutest way on Instagram.

"Last Saturday early in the morning, our family welcomed a new baby boy: Roman," she said.

'A beautiful little shrimp, discovering the world already with the help of his brothers and sister, and making Papa very proud. I am well, even if a bit tired, but ready for a big summer.

"Thank you to all my friends for their messages and to everyone for their support."

Natalia posted this adorable photo to her Instagram page.

Roman is Vodianova's second child with her partner partner Antoine Arnault, who also have a two-year-old son Maxim together.

Vodianova has three children - Lucas, 14, Viktor, 8 and Neva, 10. from her previous marriage to Justin Portman.

