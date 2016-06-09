Kendall Jenner complains about lack of closet space

Kendall Jenner is known as the more “down-to-earth” of the Kardashian clan, which is why it was a little surprising to hear her lament about not having enough closet space.

The model took to her app this week to complain that her $1.9 million apartment doesn’t have enough space to hold all her designer clothes, telling fans that it was a problem.

“It's hard at my condo because I don't have enough closet space,” she said. “I also have a rack [of clothes] — it's so messy, I hate it.”

As a solution, Kendall added that she throws clothes away every two months in an effort to make room for more.

Perhaps it would help if Jenner stopped shopping in her sisters’ closets? In March this year, the star admitted she regularly “borrows” outfits from Khloe, Kim and Kourtney.

"Khloé has the best shoe selection and she's my size," the model told People Style. "Kourtney has good statement pieces. Kim has amazing things you could never find elsewhere." Jenner also admitted to occasionally dipping into her mother Kris's collection of diamond jewelry.

As for her younger sister Kylie, Kendall admits she doesn’t borrow clothes from her because they’re too busy fighting over their sisters’.

"We're all super-generous minus Kylie," Jenner said. "Kylie and I always fight over clothes. It's, like, a problem. But it's because we grew up together and we just grew up fighting over clothes."