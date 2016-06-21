Stephanie Seymour Is sorry for 'cyberbullying' Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner is a model because she walks in runway shows, appears in magazines, and fronts fashion and beauty campaigns. But for some reason, plenty of her peers don’t think she’s a “real model” — whatever that means.

Stephanie Seymour, a member of the “original six,” told Vanity Fair that Jenner, Gigi Hadid, and others of their kind are a “completely different” breed and don’t deserve to be called supermodels. “[Kendall and Gigi] are beautiful girls, and I support all of them, but they need their own title,” she said. “B****es of the moment! That would be a good title for them.”

Jenner fired back at the 47-year-old, writing on her website that she’s “disappointed” and if one chooses to be a cyberbully, she’s going to stick up for herself.

“No one is trying to steal Stephanie Seymour’s thing, or trying to be her. I actually looked up to her. She has a daughter! I guarantee you that she didn’t imagine someone so publicly shaming her daughter when she made those comments about us,” the reality star said.

Yolanda Hadid, GIgi’s mom and a model herself at the time Seymour was working, even offered her opinion on the matter. “It’s sad to see some of these beautiful semi-retired supermodels, who are mothers themselves now, feel the need to publicly put down someone else’s daughter,” she told TMZ.

Following lots of back and forth and messages delivered through various mediums, Seymour is apologizing for making a mess to begin with.

“I don’t usually address rumors, but since feelings have been hurt I would like to set the story straight,” she wrote on Instagram.

“At an event last week I was jokingly asked if the ‘era of supermodels’ was over, what should we call the new great ‘It’ girls?? There were no names mentioned, and NO ill intent involved.

"A supermodel is a supermodel. I respect and admire all these women in my industry, in particular Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner. Having been in the business over 20 years I know how hard these women work. Bravo to both Gigi and Kendall for their success!!”

And that concludes the great supermodel showdown of 2016. Until next year!