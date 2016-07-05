You’ll want everything from Heidi Klum’s new swimwear line

Heidi Klum is taking the fashion industry by storm: first she took over Elle Macpherson’s lingerie lease, and now she’s launching her own line of swimwear.

The seemingly ageless supermodel has designed an array of elegant one-pieces and flirty separates perfect for the discerning, on-trend girl.

“I loved designing the first Heidi Klum Swim Collection,” Klum said. “I wanted to make sure we have a variety of fits and silhouettes, so there is something for everyone.”

Heidi's foray into the lingerie world was first announced in October last year as Macpherson's team confirmed she was looking to broaden her market in the US. At the time, Bendon CEO Justin Davis-Rice described Heidi as the embodiment of the Intimates brand.

"Heidi is smart, sexy, beautiful and fun - and this shines through in the Heidi Klum Intimates campaign images,” he said. “We're incredibly excited to have partnered with her."

Klum also defended the company’s decision to 'replace' Elle Macpherson’s line with her own.

"I have many companies that come to me, but I wanted to be with someone who was as big as them, as established as them, as successful as them," Klum explained of the partnership. "It wasn't me knocking at the door saying I want to take over. It was offered to me."

Klum's significant social media profile reportedly helped the model seal the deal - with 2.5 million Twitter followers, she was an obvious choice.

"I feel like with all the social media that I have, with the campaigns that we do, I hope that people will hear that I took over and I hope that they're happy about it," Klum told WWD.

