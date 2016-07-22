After 22 seasons of spreading the fierce, Tyra Banks has ended her reign as host of America’s Next Top Model, revealing British songbird Rita Ora will be stepping into her stilettos as model mentor.

Rita Ora is the new America's Next Top Model host

RELATED: Rita Ora forced to deny Jay Z cheating rumours

RELATED: Tyra Banks takes credit for Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid's modelling careers

With the reality show switching networks from CW to VH1 in the US, producers – including executive producer Tyra – were keen for a shake-up.

In a world where models such as Gisele Bundchen are known not only for their looks, but being some of the best businesswomen in the world, it’s “no longer just about having the highest cheekbones and best pout and the best hair”, says Tyra.

“My goal is to really get into these girls’ heads that I’m not looking for some successful model and I’m not looking for some social-media star,” Tyra told USA Today. “I’m looking for both. I’m looking for a hybrid, because that’s where the world is.”

That’s where Rita steps in. Joined by a new panel of judges, including supermodel Ashley Graham, stylist Law Roach and Paper magazine chief creative officer Drew Elliott (the mag behind Kim Kardashian’s “Break the Internet” cover) it’s going to be an all new look for our favourite show.

“The approach I wanted to have as a host and judge to the girls is what my career stands for at this moment in time, which is being a businesswoman and being able to do multiple things at the same time, whether it’s music or shooting (magazine covers) and being in movies and designing clothes,” says Rita.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram.