Georgia May Jagger thinks the age of Instagram models is over

Georgia May Jagger thinks Instagram models are over

Supermodel Georgia May Jagger has called-out Insta-famous models, claiming their time in the spotlight is officially over.

The 24-year-old daughter of Mick Jagger and Jerry Hall told Vanity Fair that she doesn't believe social media is as important as people think it is for recruiting models to the fashion world and claimed it's "sad" designers are hiring on a person's social media following and status.

" It just sucks for photographers and for makeup artists and for other people because modeling is obviously a visual thing, so Instagram works quite well for posting the campaigns," Jagger said

"I think it’s sad that people are hiring people based on their followers because it doesn’t really make sense if people aren’t on it."

Jagger believes that Instagram is only seen as trendy among people who are over the age of 18 and can't see social media models lasting the distance.

“It’s kind of a weird thing. My whole theory is that [Instagram] shouldn’t be that important,” she said.

“My little brother’s age group, which is like 18, thinks it’s really uncool.

"Older people tend to think that Instagram’s more important because maybe they’re the ones that come to it later. And then younger people—younger than me—think it’s really uncool to have an Instagram would never have one.”

Jagger is currently the face of Sunglass Hut and has modelled for the likes of Versace and Chanel. She's also the face of Thomas Sabo jewellery and has numerous magazine covers under her belt.

