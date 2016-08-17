Kendall Jenner gets candid about her famous family for Vogue's 73 Questions

Kendall Jenner has invited Vogue's infamous 73 Questions crew into her family home, revealing exactly which one of her sister's wardrobes she would love to raid and the one part of her body she wishes people paid more attention to.

The 20-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star admitted in a new interview some pretty fun facts about her family, including who her favourite sister is and who she thinks is the funniest.

Momager Kris Jenner also makes an appearance in the clip wearing construction clothes as she transforms Kendall's room into a planetarium and again in her office which Kendall complains is full of magazines.

“What’s something about you that you wish more people focused on?," the Vogue interviewer asks Kendall in the interview and without hesitation she says, “My a**.”

When asked who her favourite sister is, the young model also revealed straight away that it's Khloe and that Kylie is the funniest.

Not surprisingly, Kim is the one sister whose wardrobe she would love to raid and she also revealed that “[Kim] can do almost anything with her toes.”

When things moved to to the craziest thing she's ever read about herself on the internet, Kendall said it was the rumour she was carrying Justin Bieber's “spirit child.”

Watch the video above for some more of Kendall's bizarre answers.

Just last week it was announced that the reality star and model was selected by Anna Wintour to grace the cover of the magazine’s September issue, arguably the most important month of the year for a fashion glossy.

Profiled in the magazine by Jonathan Van Meter, she reveals what life is like now that she’s the “Breakout Model of Her Generation.”

This includes driving around West Hollywood to Calabasas to Malibu in a 1957 Corvette Stingray (her dad, who publicly transitioned from Bruce to Caitlyn Jenner last year, taught her to drive stick when she was 16), and on the professional end of things, the fittings in Paris with Givenchy’s Riccardo Tisci. Kendall is still a tomboy aching for privacy in a Snapchat and paparazzi-filled world.

So although she is a star in an industry in which caring about clothing, hair, and makeup is just in a day’s work, she still loves dressing down and having her private life.

And while she admits to being “superdifferent” from her siblings Kourtney, Kim, and Khloé Kardashian, she still credits them with keeping her and 19-year-old Kylie grounded.

“If I’m being honest, my little sister and I have every right to go crazy,” she said. “You would expect that from us. But neither of us has the desire to do that. I think it says a lot about the way we were raised. Not even just by my parents, but my Kardashian sisters and what they’ve taught us. My parents did something right, and thank God.”

But her parents, specifically her father, have not made the past year very easy. “I knew it was going to have its rough phase,” she said. “But it’s all supernormal now. It’s not weird at all. Sometimes I look at a picture of my dad when she was a guy, and it makes me a little sad — I get emotional. You have to get past it: You’ve got a new person to love. It’s kind of a blessing in disguise, if that’s not the wrong way to say it.”

Kendall, whose family has experienced more than its fair share of drama, says the Kardashians are “very accepting of people and being different and being who you are.” However, she acknowledges that it is surreal to have a hypermasculine parent completely change course.

“It is definitely a gnarly experience. But my whole life we would, like, catch her, and we would be like, ‘What is going on here? I think we know, but do we?’” Kendall explains that she and Kylie thought Bruce was cheating on Kris because he had makeup and nail polish and even found “those squishy boob things” and wigs.

“One time I actually ran into her,” Kendall said. “She had no idea. She would wake up really early just so she could dress up and move around the house and get that little kick for the morning, and then go back to being Bruce — take us to school, totally normal.”

Then one morning, Kendall woke up to get some water at 4 a.m. and saw her dad coming down the stairs dressed up in “the full nine.” “And she didn’t see me. I literally froze. Please don’t turn left. Because she could either turn left or right. Thank God she turned right and — to this day! — has no idea that happened,” she said. “That was the first time I had ever seen her. … My mom knew. She knew since their third date.”

