Inside Candice Swanepoel's adorable Safari-themed baby shower

Victoria's Secret model Candice Swanepoel has revealed a series of adorable photos from her safari-themed baby shower and may have just given away the name of her unborn baby boy in the process.

The 27-year-old stunner, who is pregnant with her first child with fiancé Hermann Nicoli, gave a fitting nod to her South-African heritage with the safari-themed party, however while the decorations were a sight to behold, we were looking at the name sprawled across the wall in blue letter in the background.

RELATED: Candice Swanepoel Reveals The Sex Of Her Baby With Cheeky Topless Snap

RELATED: Victoria's Secret model Candice Swanepoel is pregnant!

Hanging above a table laden down with cupcakes, flowers and lollipops a gorgeous sign saying Anacã was noticeable.

People are now presuming Anacã ', which is an African-Hausa name a translates to "sweetness of face", and is also a bird in the African region, will be the name of Candice's son.

Events planner Mariana Paraiso shared some of the adorable photos of the baby shower to her Instagram page, showing off stuffed giraffes, cupcakes decorated with assortment of wild animals and animal-shaped gift boxes.

She also posted a picture of Candice in front of the table, cradling her baby bump, dressed in a ethereal white, off-the-shoulder dress.

The baby shower comes after the model announced in March that she was expecting her first child with a sweet Instagram post.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram