The wedding dress that had the whole internet divided

They're one of the most highly anticipated elements of a wedding day, and everyone has an opinion on the dress (or dresses) the bride choses to wear.

We're all waiting with baited breath to see what Meghan Markle will walk down the aisle in when her wedding rolls around in less than a month's time, but a couple of years ago, this particular gown completely divided the internet.

Posted on Imgur by a Reddit user, the dress attracted over 2.5 million views and 500 comments in just one day.

It was a rainbow airbrushed gown created by "messy" artist Taylor Ann, who bought the dress in a discount store in a size 12 and altered it so it fit her size 6 frame.

"When I said I was going to paint my wedding dress, I was surprised no one tried to steal all my paint and hide it until after the big day," she wrote on her blog.

"For months I had been cutting out and colouring pieces of lace I planed on stitching to the dress.

"As I laid it on the dress though it just did not look how I wanted, instead of a fade from one colour to the next it just looked like patchy flowers that were messy and hard to even see. I scrapped that idea and started brainstorming a few others like colourful tulle(too light), puffy paint(too shinny) and fabric dyes(didn’t take colour well).

"Finally I was fed up with all these tests and fails, so I just took my airbrush I had been using to get nice fades of colour on the flowers and just sprayed it. and kept spraying it more and more. All in all it was about 3 layers of paint on each layer of fabric and even on the inside of the lace edge."

Taylor Ann said that at first she was "100% sure" she could do the airbrushing on her own, however 20 minutes into the colouring she wasn't so sure.

"I thought I ruined my dress. It took a few days for me to regain confidence and work on it again."

And while she may have loved the final creation, the people of the internet have spoken out about their opinions on a bride using such bright colours on her wedding day.

"Like a beautiful, enchanted coffee filter," one commenter mused.

"It's lovely. I would definitely try that," another said.

"Her hair too.... gahhhhhhh so amazing. The more color the better," a commenter said.

However there were those who were not impressed that the bride had strayed away from a traditional white dress, with some even claiming it gives them anxiety just looking at the picture.

"I'm all up for non traditional dresses but this looks pretty tacky," one commenter said.

What we love about the dress is the fact that Taylor Ann has clearly thought through her theme and executed it to perfection.

From her the stunning forest backdrop, which matches her leafy, Autumn flowers and all the colours coordinating with the airbrushed dress, we think she's completely nailed the look.