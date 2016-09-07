Kim Kardashian steps out in bizarre thigh-high plastic boots

Ouch, these boots were certainly not made for walking.

Kim Kardashian has stepped out on the streets of New York wearing a very painful looking pair of transparent, thigh-high boots, which are of course designs from her husband Kanye West's latest Yeezy Season 4 collection.

The 35-year-old mother-of-two paired her plastic boots with a see-through bra, tight shorts and an oversized 'Pablo' jacket from Kanye West's tour.

And while Kim Kardashian has been praised on the pages of Vogue and Harper's Bazaar for her vanguard fashion sense, her latest outing in New York has left many fashion experts scratching their heads.

The reality star's modesty was on show as her see-through bra was just slightly visible underneath her denim jacket and she carried a rather strange white, fur clutch as an accessory.

On Monday night Kim and her "mini-me", daughter North, stepped out to watch Kanye in concert wearing matching, show-stopping silver sequin frocks .

Kim paired her dress with transparent Yeezy Season 4 mules while little North wore an adorable pair of black boots.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has lost 32 kilos since she gave birth to her second child, Saint, in December and is clearly eager to show off her enviable figure.

Kim claims she shed the baby weight by working out religiously and sticking to the Atkins diet.

