News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Janelle Monáe wears 'vagina trousers' in Pynk music video and breaks the internet
'Vagina trousers' break the internet

Kim Kardashian steps out in bizarre thigh-high plastic boots

Sarah Carty
Yahoo7 Be /

Ouch, these boots were certainly not made for walking.

Kylie Jenner &amp; Kim Kardashian Introduce Babies Stormi and Chicago to the World! -MOTW
4:24

Kylie Jenner & Kim Kardashian Introduce Babies Stormi and Chicago to the World! -MOTW
Watch man on DIY ski chair get towed by quad bike
1:20

Watch man on DIY ski chair get towed by quad bike
Karlie Kloss Left Taylor Swift's Squad to Hang Out with the Enemy, Kanye West??
2:15

Karlie Kloss Left Taylor Swift's Squad to Hang Out with the Enemy, Kanye West??
Kim Kardashian Faces BACKLASH Over Vogue India Cover & Here's Why
2:11

Kim Kardashian Faces BACKLASH Over Vogue India Cover & Here's Why
Getting Ready for 'Glam Masters.' How the Show Came to Be! | Diana Madison
2:30

Getting Ready for 'Glam Masters.' How the Show Came to Be! | Diana Madison
Khloe Kardashian TEASES Baby Gender Reveal on 'KUWTK'
1:32

Khloe Kardashian TEASES Baby Gender Reveal on 'KUWTK'
Kim Kardashian RESPONDS to Kylie Jenner's Very FIRST Full Photo of Baby Stormi
2:14

Kim Kardashian RESPONDS to Kylie Jenner's Very FIRST Full Photo of Baby Stormi
Huge waves crash over house in Cornwall
0:48

Huge waves crash over house in Cornwall
Sex, Lies, and Videotape (1989)
1:28

Sex, Lies, and Videotape (1989)
Police officers caught having snowball fight
1:46

Police officers caught having snowball fight
Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Mom Kris Jenner's WORST Qualities
1:31

Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Mom Kris Jenner's WORST Qualities
Drone footage of snow in Greater Manchester
1:22

Drone footage of snow in Greater Manchester
 

Kim Kardashian has stepped out on the streets of New York wearing a very painful looking pair of transparent, thigh-high boots, which are of course designs from her husband Kanye West's latest Yeezy Season 4 collection.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian opens up about living with psoriasis
RELATED: Kim Kardashian rocked a massive $1.5 million diamond ring at the VMAs

The 35-year-old mother-of-two paired her plastic boots with a see-through bra, tight shorts and an oversized 'Pablo' jacket from Kanye West's tour.

Kim Kardashian has stepped out in a bizarre pair of boots.

And while Kim Kardashian has been praised on the pages of Vogue and Harper's Bazaar for her vanguard fashion sense, her latest outing in New York has left many fashion experts scratching their heads.

The reality star's modesty was on show as her see-through bra was just slightly visible underneath her denim jacket and she carried a rather strange white, fur clutch as an accessory.

The boots are from Kanye's Yeezy Season 4 collection.

The boots are a bizarre fashion choice for the star.

On Monday night Kim and her "mini-me", daughter North, stepped out to watch Kanye in concert wearing matching, show-stopping silver sequin frocks .

Kim paired her dress with transparent Yeezy Season 4 mules while little North wore an adorable pair of black boots.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has lost 32 kilos since she gave birth to her second child, Saint, in December and is clearly eager to show off her enviable figure.

Kim claims she shed the baby weight by working out religiously and sticking to the Atkins diet.

Kim and her mini-me North on Monday night.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top