Jennifer Hawkins: ‘I love Kim Kardashian’s style – minus the nipples’

She’s made headlines with her outrageous outfits, but there’s one person who can’t get enough of Kim Kardashian’s bold fashion choices – Jennifer Hawkins.

While we’re more used to Jen showing off her trademark casual chic style, the Aussie model and Myer ambassador is a big fan of Kim’s boundary-pushing wardrobe.

“I love Kim K actually,” she tells Be. “At the moment, minus the nipples, I like her! She’s great.”

Kim had fashionistas divided when she stepped out in bizarre thigh-high plastic boots designed by her husband Kanye West earlier this week.

Jen’s verdict? She would definitely add them to her shoe collection.

“I think they’re really cool,” she confesses. “Not for comfort, but [I’d wear them] if it was an event.”

But while Kim seems happy to let Kanye choose her outfits, it’s a completely different story when it comes to Jen and her hubby Jake Wall.

“No, because I’d be in underwear the whole time,” laughs Jen. “No way. We just do our thing. He does his, I do mine.”

