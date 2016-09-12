Kaia Gerber cements her status as the most in-demand model of the moment

Despite winning Breakthrough Model of the Year at the recent Daily Front Row awards, Kaia Gerber doesn't think she'll "ever get used" to fame.

The 15-year-old model - who is the daughter of Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford - loves her job so much that she doesn't worry about missing out on normal things because of it.

She said: "I don't think you ever get used to fame, because this isn't normal ...

"My job seems like a lot [of work], but I definitely need time to do normal teenage things. Even though I have to miss out on some things that normal teenagers do, this makes it all worth it."

And Kaia, who was recently crowned Breakthrough Model of the Year, has revealed the best modelling tip her mother has given her.

She added to Entertainment Tonight: "She told me to have a thought behind every picture, every expression, so that you are not just like, staring, [or] blank behind your eyes. You have a reason for what you're doing."

Meanwhile, Cindy previously revealed her daughter is "so much more confident" than she was when she first started out in the modelling industry.

Speaking in a joint interview with Kaia, she said: "You're so much more confident than I was! I didn't start modelling until I was nearly 17. You have a sense of what feels right for you. I don't worry about you staying true to yourself ...

"I'm excited you understand what I've done most of my life. I look back and appreciate it all - traveling, connecting with people through photography. You're having fun but also learning that it's hard work!"

- Bang Showbiz

