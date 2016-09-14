Snezana Markoski: “My outfits on ‘The Bachelor’ were a disaster”

She was the woman who won the heart of last year’s Bachelor, Sam Wood, and Snezana Markoski has revealed she struggled with her final days in the house, putting on 10 kilograms and feeling uncomfortable around Sam.

RELATED: 'It's quite horrific': The Bachelor's Megan Marx considering legal action over leaked nudes

RELATED: The Bachelor's Keira signs with Sweaty Betty PR, tipped to be next Bachelorette

“There’s a few outfits I wore on The Bachelor that were not very nice,” she tells Be. “There was one [that] was a tight skirt and almost like a crop top. I was meant to wear a choker but I conveniently lost the choker. That was a bit of a disaster.”

With the current season’s finale featuring Richie Strahan airing this week, Snez admits she struggled to find things she wanted to wear while on the show.

“The first few days [of the show] you get fitted for a whole bunch of dresses and that’s basically your dresses for the next few weeks,” she explains. “You basically wear what fits you and what you’re given.”

Snez, who is signed on to be the new OZSALE ambassador and recently launched her lifestyle blog By Snezana, admits there were times she felt insecure because of what she was wearing.

“I know on the nights when I didn’t feel comfortable, I didn’t really want to talk to Sam because I felt I wasn’t myself, and I wouldn’t be confident speaking to him,” she reveals.

Despite this, Snez went on to find love with Sam, and the engaged pair recently moved into their new $1.65 million Melbourne home.

Just don’t ask when they’re walking down the aisle or about what Snez is going to wear.

“We don’t know if we’re going to have a big wedding, a small wedding, if it’s going to be a country or a city wedding,” laughs Snez. “Once we’ve figured all that out, it will be easier to decide what kind of dress I want.”

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram