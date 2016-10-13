Zayn Malik to create a collection with this luxury fashion brand

News

Yahoo7 Be /

Zayn Malik is set to collaborate with Versus Versace on a new collection.

The 23-year-old singer has revealed he has joined forces with the fashion house and will curate his own capsule called Zayn x Versus, which he will also star in, and the dark-haired hunk has admitted he is grateful to Donatella Versace for "welcoming" him into the designer label.

The 'Pillowtalk' hitmaker announced the news on social media with a picture of him and the Italian brand's chief designer on his Instagram account.

Zayn Malik is set to collaborate with Versus Versace on a collection. Photo: Getty.

He captioned the black and white picture: "Thank you @donatella_versace for welcoming me into the@versus_versace family ! (sic)."

And the former One Direction band member also shared a short clip on the Instagram story, which is believed to be a snippet of his commercial.

The video captures the Versus Versace motif with the name of the artist and the fashion house, whilst the voice over said: "It is time to enter the next phase of the Versus experience."

And the fashion house, which was first launched in 1989, are "proud" to have partnered with the musician, who they credit as a "global superstar".

The company wrote on their Instagram account: "Versus is proud to announce our upcoming fashion collaboration with global superstar@zayn.

  1. ZAYNxVERSUS

Stay tuned! (sic)."

And Zayn's foray into the fashion realm is all down to his 21-year-old model girlfriend Gigi Hadid, who has graced the runway for the luxury label.

Speaking to the New York Times newspaper about Zayn's collaboration, Donatella said: "I met him again when he started to date Gigi, who I work with all the time. And he impressed me very much.

"They are very nice young people, a lovely couple, in fact.

"And then he told me how much he loved fashion. It was then I knew he was the right face for what I had in mind. He's smart to do it with me."

Zayn posted this image of him and Donatella Versace to his Instagram. Photo: Instagram.

Meanwhile, Zayn has also been pegged to collaborate with Giuseppe Zanotti on a footwear range, which he teased earlier this year, but is set to be unveiled next year.

Alongside a picture of Zayn sliding down a banister, he wrote: " #GiuseppexZayn Coming 2017 (sic)."

- Bang Showbiz

