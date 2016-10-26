What Evan Spiegel said to Miranda Kerr when he proposed

Miranda Kerr has revealed exactly what her fiancé Evan Spiegel said to her when he proposed and we're not too sure about his choice of words.

Snapchat founder and CEO, Spiegel, proposed to the 33-year-old supermodel back in July with a custom Snapchat filter.

And now she's revealed the words he used when he got down on one knee and produced that remarkable bling.

"Was I expecting it? Absolutely not,” Miranda told Female First in an interview.

“He said to me, 'Miranda, I'm telling you now, this is the first and last time I'm going to kneel down in front of you.'"

"I was terribly nervous and emotional, trembling with happiness," she added.

Miranda and Evan started dating in 2015 and the Aussie star has previously stated she was totally caught off-guard by the proposal.

"I was such a romantic surprise," Miranda told WHO magazine.

"Evan is such a tradition guy, he was so sweet and so thoughtful and he got down on his knee. I was dying."

Miranda is yet to share plans of when the pair will wed but it's recently been reported that she's moving back Down Under, so perhaps there'll be a Sydney ceremony on the cards very soon.

