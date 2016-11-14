Cindy Crawford slams the fashion industry for demanding models be a size zero

Cindy Crawford has slammed the modelling industry for wanting females to be "thinner".

The 50-year-old supermodel - who was among the most popular group of fashion icons in the 1980s alongside Christy Turlington and Linda Evangelista - has admitted the fashion business has drastically changed for the worst since she began modelling because catwalk stars are "expected" to be a size zero, whereas Cindy was "never super skinny" and was allowed to have "boobs" and curvaceous hips.

Speaking openly to Refinery29 about the industry, the catwalk icon - who has 17-year-old son Presley and 15-year-old daughter and budding model Kaia with her husband Rande Gerber - said: "I have a daughter who is entering this world, and the expectation is for them to be even thinner now. I was always a size six; I was never super-skinny and I never felt bad about it. You could have boobs, you could have hips, you could have a little extra flesh. Now, the models are expected to be so much thinner.

"When every model is expected to be a size zero, I don't necessarily think that is a great message for women.

"The biggest change that I have seen for the young women that are modelling today is even more pressure to be even thinner."

Although the brunette beauty - who has spent over 30 years at the helm of the fashion industry - is desperate to steer Kaia in the right direction with her career, she has revealed she is learning new things from her child and is "reminded" that experimenting with cosmetic products is "fun".

She explained: "I think we teach each other. She's so unafraid of trying new things, partly because of her age, but partly because this generation has access to YouTube videos. She'll come downstairs and be like, 'Look, my make-up is different today.' She reminds me that make-up is supposed to be fun."

"I think the best thing that she's learned from me, besides to wash it all off every night before you go to bed, is to use good products on your skin. You can get away with a very inexpensive eyeshadow or lipstick, but make sure what you're putting on your skin is really good. And then, less is more - you don't want people to say that your make-up looks really good, you want people to say that you look good."

- Bang Showbiz

