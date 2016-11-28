The Victoria's Secret Angels are on their way to Paris

The Angel plane has left for Paris and it's full of top models wearing itsy bitsy crop tops and figure hugging jeans.

For the first time in 16 years, the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is taking place in the 'City of Love' and models like Kendall Jenner, Joan Smalls, Bella Hadid and Elsa Hosk got aboard a private jet on Sunday making its way to France for the highly anticipated show.

The girls, who are set to take the runway by storm on Wednesday, couldn't resist sharing the odd snap (or 12) from their travels as they flew through the skies.

Ever the #proudmama, Kris Jenner lead the way with a repost from Kendall Jenner's Twitter page showing her posing up a storm on the runway with Bella, Elsa and Joan, holding up tiny French flags.

"So excited and SO proud of you @kendalljenner!!!", Kris said in the post.

Bella Hadid also posted the same image to her Instagram page, alongside the caption: "We're ready!!!!! Let's gooo beautiful ladies!!!! @victoriassecret #VSFS2016