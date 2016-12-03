Aussie model hits back at trolls

Bridget Malcolm may have been one of only two Australian models to walk in this week's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show but she's revealed that even she isn't exempt from the wrath of online trolls.

In a column she wrote for The Saturday Telegraph, the 25-year-old Perth beauty has defended her figure against haters who claim she's "anorexic" and tell her to "eat a burger".

"What I do not have is an eating disorder, or a suit of armour to deflect the hurtful comments," she wrote.

"I received many Instagram comments calling me anorexic, a 12-year-old boy, or disgusting."

Bridget, who is a also professionally trained ballet dancer and a classically trained oboist went on to say that she has also been told by commenters on her social media account to "eat a burger".

She said in her column that eating disorders are something horrific people go through and the trolls insinuating she has one need to look beyond their screen and go out and live their lives.

Bridget is a devoted vegan, practices pilates and claims living a healthy lifestyle takes power and determination.

On Wednesday Bridget walked in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Paris, alongside veteran models such as Adriana Lima, Lily Aldridge and Josephine Skriver.

She donned a silver metallic bomber jacket and shorts, paired with sexy knee high white socks and a cute pair of black heels, looking fierce on the runway next to fellow Aussie model Kelly Gale.

She took to her Instagram account after the show to gush over the experience.

“Beyond thankful for my second year in a row walking for @victoriassecret,” she said.

Bridget began modeling when she was 15-years-old after being plucked from obscurity at Perth's Forrest Place during a model search competition.

Since then she's gone on to model for Ralph Lauren, Victoria's Secret and numerous ad campaigns.

Speaking to Be last year, Bridget said: "I remember watching Miranda Kerr in the show one year and being amazed at the whole spectacle of the show.

"Once I saw that I knew I wanted to give the Victoria's Secret world a try - so to finally be here after all those years literally means the world to me."

Bridget got married to Nathaniel Hobo, a musician with band Walking Shape, in July and the pair plan to buy a farm together in his hometown of Mifflintown in Pennsylvania.

