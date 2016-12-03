News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
'The most beautiful girl in the world' just turned 17
'The most beautiful girl in the world' just turned 17

Aussie model hits back at trolls

Sarah Carty
Yahoo7 Be /

Bridget Malcolm may have been one of only two Australian models to walk in this week's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show but she's revealed that even she isn't exempt from the wrath of online trolls.

Khloe Kardashian TEASES Baby Gender Reveal on 'KUWTK'
1:32

Khloe Kardashian TEASES Baby Gender Reveal on 'KUWTK'
Kylie Jenner Is READY To Share What Happened With Tyga In TV Show &ldquo;Life Of Kylie&rdquo;
1:56

Kylie Jenner Is READY To Share What Happened With Tyga In TV Show “Life Of Kylie”
'Terminator: Genisys' teaser video
0:14

'Terminator: Genisys' teaser video
'Tamar &amp; Vince' Sneak Peek: Tamar &amp; Vince Scream At Each Other
2:12

'Tamar & Vince' Sneak Peek: Tamar & Vince Scream At Each Other
'Grey's Anatomy' 14x03 Sneak Peek
0:19

'Grey's Anatomy' 14x03 Sneak Peek
The Twins- Happily Ever After, Episode 1 Sneak Peek- Grocery Shopping
1:22

The Twins- Happily Ever After, Episode 1 Sneak Peek- Grocery Shopping
First Look at 5H's Normani Kordei & Val's DWTS Rehearsal & Team Building
3:36

First Look at 5H's Normani Kordei & Val's DWTS Rehearsal & Team Building
Tony Lies To Alyssa About Camila Hook Up In 'The Challenge: XXX' Sneak Peek -- Watch
1:45

Tony Lies To Alyssa About Camila Hook Up In 'The Challenge: XXX' Sneak Peek -- Watch
Pretty Little Liars Season 7 Sneak Peek Shows Hanna & Caleb In Bed Together
1:57

Pretty Little Liars Season 7 Sneak Peek Shows Hanna & Caleb In Bed Together
&lsquo;The Bachelor&rsquo; Ladies Reveal How All That Corinne Drama Started &mdash; &lsquo;Women Tell All&rsquo; Sneak Peek

‘The Bachelor’ Ladies Reveal How All That Corinne Drama Started — ‘Women Tell All’ Sneak Peek
'Exploring Each Other' Official Sneak Peek - Are You the One (Season 5) - MTV

'Exploring Each Other' Official Sneak Peek - Are You the One (Season 5) - MTV
Lady Gaga's Road Rage In Carpool Karaoke - Kim Kardashian Update On Robbery (DHR
11:36

Lady Gaga's Road Rage In Carpool Karaoke - Kim Kardashian Update On Robbery (DHR
 

In a column she wrote for The Saturday Telegraph, the 25-year-old Perth beauty has defended her figure against haters who claim she's "anorexic" and tell her to "eat a burger".

RELATED: 10 facts about Aussie Victoria's Secret model Bridget Malcolm
RELATED: Aussie model Bridget Malcolm reveals she'll walk in her second Victoria's Secret show

"What I do not have is an eating disorder, or a suit of armour to deflect the hurtful comments," she wrote.

Bridget Malcolm (pictured at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on Wednesday) has hit back at online bodyshamers. Photo: Getty Images.

"I received many Instagram comments calling me anorexic, a 12-year-old boy, or disgusting."

Bridget, who is a also professionally trained ballet dancer and a classically trained oboist went on to say that she has also been told by commenters on her social media account to "eat a burger".

She said in her column that eating disorders are something horrific people go through and the trolls insinuating she has one need to look beyond their screen and go out and live their lives.

Trolls told the model online that she needs to "eat a burger" and that she looks anorexic. Photo: Instagram/bridgetmalcolm

Bridget is a devoted vegan, practices pilates and claims living a healthy lifestyle takes power and determination.

On Wednesday Bridget walked in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Paris, alongside veteran models such as Adriana Lima, Lily Aldridge and Josephine Skriver.

She donned a silver metallic bomber jacket and shorts, paired with sexy knee high white socks and a cute pair of black heels, looking fierce on the runway next to fellow Aussie model Kelly Gale.

She took to her Instagram account after the show to gush over the experience.

“Beyond thankful for my second year in a row walking for @victoriassecret,” she said.

Bridget began modeling when she was 15-years-old after being plucked from obscurity at Perth's Forrest Place during a model search competition.

Since then she's gone on to model for Ralph Lauren, Victoria's Secret and numerous ad campaigns.

Bridget married Nathaniel Hobo in July. Photo: Getty Images.

Speaking to Be last year, Bridget said: "I remember watching Miranda Kerr in the show one year and being amazed at the whole spectacle of the show.

"Once I saw that I knew I wanted to give the Victoria's Secret world a try - so to finally be here after all those years literally means the world to me."

Bridget got married to Nathaniel Hobo, a musician with band Walking Shape, in July and the pair plan to buy a farm together in his hometown of Mifflintown in Pennsylvania.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top