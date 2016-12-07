We had to do a double take when we saw Bella Hadid posing on the front cover of Paper magazine’s new Outspoken issue.

Bella Hadid’s topless Paper mag shoot

The model, who is usually brunette, looks unrecognisable in a blonde wig while rocking multi-coloured jewelled lipstick.

And in other NSFW snaps, Bella can be seen posing in a suit, flashing her breasts and revealing a prominent nipple piercing.

It’s been a rollercoaster of a year for the Victoria’s Secret model, who caused concern when she stepped out with a slimmer figure following her breakup from The Weeknd at the beginning of December.

But Bella insists she’s feeling her best yet.

"I feel the healthiest I've been in a long time," she tells Paper. "I feel fit."

And despite having a lucrative modelling career - having worked with high profile brands such as Tommy Hilfiger and Dior – the leggy star says she wants to also try her hand at acting.

"I think it would be really fun, because it's exciting to be in front of the camera on film instead of just pictures," she explains.

"I have so many goals... most of the time I like to keep them to myself, because I'm really superstitious."

Last week, Bella shocked fans by sharing Instagram snaps of herself wearing nothing but lingerie.

The star, who had been working out for three hours a day in the lead up to the Victoria’s Secret show in December, showed off her skinny arms and flat stomach in a revealing pic.

RELATED: Bella Hadid's Victoria's Secret nerves

RELATED: Bella Hadid blasted as too thin to be new Nike face

Fans took to Twitter to express their concern, with many commenting on how thin she looked.

“Too skinny you need to eat,” wrote one.

“I think you went OD with training girl! I love your curves so much I miss them,” wrote one user.

Despite this, others have leapt to her defence.

"You really trained hard for the Victoria secret fashion show," wrote one fan.

"Yes girl you're gonna do a great job!" added another.

Bella sparked controversy last month when she was announced as the new Nike ambassador, with some claiming she was too thin to represent the sports brand.

Even the 19-year-old admits she’s lost too much weight, telling People: 'I really didn’t mean to [lose weight]. Like I want boobs. I want my a** back.”

However, the model admits the pressure is on to look her absolute best for the famous lingerie show.

“I’ve been eating hard protein every day, and working out for three hours every day. It’s crazy but I think that if you set your mind to something, I think you can succeed,” she said.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram