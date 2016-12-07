Ashley Graham dreams of a plus-size VS model

Last night’s broadcast of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show was as it always is, a parade of thin, long-legged beauties.

While the lingerie giant has made some small strides this year embracing diversity, at least when it comes to hair, there is still a lot of work VS needs to do in terms of diversity on the runway.

Ashley Graham agrees.

Ahead of last night’s broadcast, the model and body activist took to Instagram to post an illustration of her as a Victoria’s Secret Angel. Above the drawing of Graham sporting a giant pair of VS wings are the words, “Victoria’s Secret Plus!”

“Watching the angels tonight like…” Graham captioned the image, suggesting that she would like to see more body diversity in future runway shows.

People commenting on her photos were quite enthusiastic about the idea. “I would so welcome seeing beautiful Ashley on the VS runway, I hope that time is coming - we need to celebrate not just plus size or super slim, but all sizes and everything in between,” one person wrote.

“Yes it should happen the average size female is thick, the world expects all women to be a size 0,” another said.

This year, Ashley Graham became the first plus-size model to appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated’s famed swimsuit issue, breaking a major barrier in the industry.

The model also has a lingerie line with Addition Elle, and more than enough runway experience.

The preshow fitness regimens of the Victoria’s Secret models is tirelessly covered every year, and with Graham, or any other plus-size girl who might appear on the runway, audiences would be reminded of the hard work that goes into being a model of any size.

