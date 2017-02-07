News

Melania's $8,210 Super Bowl outfit

Allison Yee
Yahoo7 Be /

While most of America was getting down and dirty in football jerseys and hotdogs to watch the Super Bowl, Melania Trump was doing things in her typical style - in an impeccable designer outfit worth $8,210.

The First Lady was seen stepping out in a Victoria Beckham sweater with white jeans at a viewing party at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach.

The cost of her designer double V-neck felted lambswool jumper? A cool $1,435.

Melania wore only the designer best during a Super Bowl viewing party in Florida. Photo: AAP

Melania accessorised her look with a classic Chanel white quilted flap bag which retails for $5870, and matching Christian Louboutin pumps which will make your credit card cry at $908.

The FLOTUS has an extensive and expensive wardrobe, stepping out in this $2,610 Givenchy cape dress just a few days earlier. Photo: Getty images

Melania's perfectly put together outfit comes after her husband President Trump's daughter Ivanka came under fire as she stepped out in a $6,600 dress, a day after the POTUS signed an executive order to temporarily bar the citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States and immediately halt to the US refugee program for four months - with Syrian refugees barred indefinitely.

The internet erupted after Ivanka posted this shot of her before an event. Photo: Instagram/ivankatrump

Amid the chaos of protests at international airports calling for the release of people being detained because of the executive order, Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, a senior White House adviser, posted a snap of themselves in black tie apparel.

