Melania's $8,210 Super Bowl outfit

While most of America was getting down and dirty in football jerseys and hotdogs to watch the Super Bowl, Melania Trump was doing things in her typical style - in an impeccable designer outfit worth $8,210.

Melania wore $8,210 outfit for the Super Bowl

The First Lady was seen stepping out in a Victoria Beckham sweater with white jeans at a viewing party at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach.

RELATED: Why Trump avoids holding Melania’s hand in public

RELATED: Melania may never move in with Trump

The cost of her designer double V-neck felted lambswool jumper? A cool $1,435.

Melania accessorised her look with a classic Chanel white quilted flap bag which retails for $5870, and matching Christian Louboutin pumps which will make your credit card cry at $908.

Melania's perfectly put together outfit comes after her husband President Trump's daughter Ivanka came under fire as she stepped out in a $6,600 dress, a day after the POTUS signed an executive order to temporarily bar the citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States and immediately halt to the US refugee program for four months - with Syrian refugees barred indefinitely.

Amid the chaos of protests at international airports calling for the release of people being detained because of the executive order, Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, a senior White House adviser, posted a snap of themselves in black tie apparel.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram