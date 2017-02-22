Bella’s epic wardrobe malfunction

It’s a decision every girl makes when faced with a low cut top – to bra or not to bra.

Model Bella Hadid chose the latter during a night out after London Fashion Week and lived to regret it after an unlucky flash saw her show off way more flesh than she intended.

Looking smoking hot in a $2,255 Dianara Mini Dress by Misha, the 20-year-old was seen partying with pals including Kendall Jenner at the LOVE and Burberry London Fashion Week.

The models rocked two completely different looks with Kendall covering up in a chunky Burberry white knit cape, while Bella hit the other end of the fashion spectrum in her raunchy black leather outfit.

And despite managing to rock her risqué look all night, Bella came undone when she hopped into a cab to head home and committed the cardinal bra-less sin of leaning forward.

Cue wardrobe malfunction and the model’s mini-dress opening up to expose her nipple.

While we're sure she later laughed it off, the model has admitted she's prone to the same body insecurities as everyone else.

"I think every single person in the world has insecurities. It's crazy because I think that when other people look at all of the VS models or all of the girls [who] are walking, they're like: 'They're not human. They don't have any insecurities,'" she told ELLE.

We’ve all been there, Bella.

