News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Model risks wardrobe malfunction in very bizarre outfit
Model risks wardrobe malfunction in very bizarre outfit

Bella’s epic wardrobe malfunction

Allison Yee
Yahoo7 Be /

It’s a decision every girl makes when faced with a low cut top – to bra or not to bra.

Basketball Player Slips on Court
0:28

Basketball Player Slips on Court
Khloe Kardashian SICK of Kris Jenner! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Relationship SAVED By This! | DR
8:44

Khloe Kardashian SICK of Kris Jenner! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Relationship SAVED By This! | DR
Bella Thorne LAUNCHES Clothing Line! But WIll it Succeed?
2:06

Bella Thorne LAUNCHES Clothing Line! But WIll it Succeed?
Bella Hadid And The LOOSE PANTS Craze, Camila Cabello Rocks Paper Boy Hats | Trending Topics
9:06

Bella Hadid And The LOOSE PANTS Craze, Camila Cabello Rocks Paper Boy Hats | Trending Topics
Gigi Hadid Moves On With Bad Boy Lewis Hamilton!:Is He already Cheating On Her?
2:16

Gigi Hadid Moves On With Bad Boy Lewis Hamilton!:Is He already Cheating On Her?
Who Is The Man Behind Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik BREAKUP?!
2:29

Who Is The Man Behind Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik BREAKUP?!
Kylie Jenner &amp; Kim Kardashian Introduce Babies Stormi and Chicago to the World! -MOTW
4:24

Kylie Jenner & Kim Kardashian Introduce Babies Stormi and Chicago to the World! -MOTW
Does Bella Thorne REGRET Sharing Her Sexual Abuse Story?
2:14

Does Bella Thorne REGRET Sharing Her Sexual Abuse Story?
Lauren Jauregui Taking Shots at Camila Cabello, Cardi B Not Giving Up on Offset -DR
7:13

Lauren Jauregui Taking Shots at Camila Cabello, Cardi B Not Giving Up on Offset -DR
Lauren Jauregui SHADES Camila Cabello in Response to Fan on Twitter
1:59

Lauren Jauregui SHADES Camila Cabello in Response to Fan on Twitter
Cole Sprouse Does NOT Want Twin Brother Dylan Sprouse On The Set Of 'Riverdale'
1:30

Cole Sprouse Does NOT Want Twin Brother Dylan Sprouse On The Set Of 'Riverdale'
Gigi Hadid Caught Fighting With The Weeknd & Opens Up About Thyroid Disease
1:51

Gigi Hadid Caught Fighting With The Weeknd & Opens Up About Thyroid Disease
 

Model Bella Hadid chose the latter during a night out after London Fashion Week and lived to regret it after an unlucky flash saw her show off way more flesh than she intended.

RELATED: Bella Hadid shocks fans with lingerie snap
RELATED: Bella Hadid looking slender after break-up

Looking smoking hot in a $2,255 Dianara Mini Dress by Misha, the 20-year-old was seen partying with pals including Kendall Jenner at the LOVE and Burberry London Fashion Week.

Bella was seen partying with gal pal Kendall Jenner before the unfortunate nip slip. Photo: Getty images

The models rocked two completely different looks with Kendall covering up in a chunky Burberry white knit cape, while Bella hit the other end of the fashion spectrum in her raunchy black leather outfit.

And despite managing to rock her risqué look all night, Bella came undone when she hopped into a cab to head home and committed the cardinal bra-less sin of leaning forward.

Going bra-less in the leather mini-dress resulted in disaster for the model. Photo: Getty images

Cue wardrobe malfunction and the model’s mini-dress opening up to expose her nipple.

While we're sure she later laughed it off, the model has admitted she's prone to the same body insecurities as everyone else.

"I think every single person in the world has insecurities. It's crazy because I think that when other people look at all of the VS models or all of the girls [who] are walking, they're like: 'They're not human. They don't have any insecurities,'" she told ELLE.

We’ve all been there, Bella.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top