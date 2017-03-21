Blogger turns trolls' comments into loo paper

That’s what Chiara Nasti did. The 19-year-old Italian fashion blogger, stylist, and designer was sick of reading negative comments on her social media accounts, so she put them where they belong: in the toilet.

The beautiful brunette shared a photo on Instagram of a roll of toilet paper with her haters’ comments printed on it. She hashtagged it #forhaters.

And we don’t blame her for flushing that negativity down the toilet. The grotesque comments printed on her TP include, “Am I the only one who thinks every photo of Chiara Nasti is vulgar? Even wearing high fashion clothes, she has no elegance.” Other shamers have called her an “ignorant cretin” and “slutty.”

Nasti often models her own designs, along with high-end designers like Gucci and popular brands like Puma. And while we admire her urban chic style, we admire the way she handles online bullying even more.

The fashion blogger-designer might be the first to clap back at haters so creatively, but she isn’t the first to stand up to them in an inspiring way. A meteorologist in Canada received hate mail from people attacking the way she dressed while pregnant and called out the haters by reading their nasty comments on live TV. A body positivity blogger posted side-by-side images of herself, embracing her weight gain, and in the caption responded to each negative comment individually, putting each and every online bully who attacked her in his or her place.

Unfortunately, there aren’t enough rolls of toilet paper to print all of the unwanted comments on. Some day, we hope to not need a single square.

