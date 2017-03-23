Ivanka’s ski suit costs more than our monthly bills

While you were out buying a random pair of ski pants from Aldi for $50 (because how often are you going to wear them, really?), Ivanka Trump made a major investment.

The first daughter hit the slopes in Aspen in a AU$1,630 ski suit from Spyder, according to the Daily Mail. Um. That costs more money than we spend skiing all year.

On a family ski trip, Trump rocked the red fitted suit with a fur-lined hood. It features lots of zippered pockets, and she wore awesome reflective goggles and high-tech black gloves.

While it’s hard to find high-fashion ski accessories, we have to say the bright tapered suit made up for the clunky boots and helmet that are far from fashionable.

For $1,630, let’s hope she gets a lot of use out of it. And she has, so far. The mother of three has been wearing the suit since at least 2014, when she wore it on another family ski trip to Aspen. “I wore it all week. So retro and so warm!” she said back then of the one-piece.

Her daughter, Arabella, has seemed to find the middle ground between appropriate and stylish. Off the slopes, the five-year-old was seen in a pair of Sorel Children’s “1964 PAC” strap boots, which retail for $90. They were of the classic duck-boot design, with exposed shearling lining and Velcro, making them kid-friendly and cute.

