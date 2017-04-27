Chrissy’s X-rated wardrobe malfunction

As the trend for insanely high splits continues, so too does the threat of raunchy wardrobe malfunctions – and it looks like Chrissy Teigen might just be the latest victim.

The model was seen hitting the green carpet at the City of Harvest Gala in New York in a daring skintight gold dress with a hip-high split.

Despite trying her best to cover her modesty as she posed for photographers, the mum lost her battle to the split running up the centre of her dress.

Clearly that dress was not made for walking, with Chrissy earlier that night posting a snap of a near flash as she attended the TIME 100 Gala in the same frock.

With wind and rain proving to be some serious outfit obstacles, Chrissy – who is married to singer John Legend – barely avoiding a serious mishap.

“Not today, Satan!” she captioned the snap.

It’s not the first time Chrissy’s shown off some hard-to-wear fashion choices.

The 30-year-old showed off a very similar type of dress – and suffered a very similar type of flash – at the American Music Awards last November.

