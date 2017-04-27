News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Bella hadid topless at Coachella 2018
Bella Hadid's topless Coachella look

Chrissy’s X-rated wardrobe malfunction

Allison Yee
Allison Yee
Yahoo7 Be /

As the trend for insanely high splits continues, so too does the threat of raunchy wardrobe malfunctions – and it looks like Chrissy Teigen might just be the latest victim.

'Jesus Christ Superstar Live': John Legend Rehearsing
0:31

'Jesus Christ Superstar Live': John Legend Rehearsing
'Cash Me Outside' Girl Danielle Bregoli Explains Why She Thinks Kylie Jenner is FAKE
2:22

'Cash Me Outside' Girl Danielle Bregoli Explains Why She Thinks Kylie Jenner is FAKE
The most outrageous Oscar moments in history
3:05

The most outrageous Oscar moments in history
Chrissy Teigen Hilariously Responds to Falling Asleep at the Oscars!
1:29

Chrissy Teigen Hilariously Responds to Falling Asleep at the Oscars!
Bella Thorne RESPONDS to Backlash Over Deleted "Depression" Tweet
2:02

Bella Thorne RESPONDS to Backlash Over Deleted "Depression" Tweet
She Bangs! Mom-to-Be Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Her New Fringe After Asking Twitter to Weigh In
1:20

She Bangs! Mom-to-Be Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Her New Fringe After Asking Twitter to Weigh In
Star Wars: The Force Awakens: Musical Genius John Williams
0:49

Star Wars: The Force Awakens: Musical Genius John Williams
Former 'Boardwalk Empire' Actress Paz de la Huerta Claims Harvey Weinstein Raped Her Twice
1:47

Former 'Boardwalk Empire' Actress Paz de la Huerta Claims Harvey Weinstein Raped Her Twice
Wrestler And Actor John Cena At Premiere of 'Sisters'
1:07

Wrestler And Actor John Cena At Premiere of 'Sisters'
Shawn Mendes DUETS With John Mayer For "Mercy" & "In Your Atmosphere" Mash-Up
1:06

Shawn Mendes DUETS With John Mayer For "Mercy" & "In Your Atmosphere" Mash-Up
Postpartum depression may be influenced by when you give birth
1:38

Postpartum depression may be influenced by when you give birth
Jeff Bridges channels &lsquo;The Dude&rsquo; to honor his Big Lebowski co-star John Goodman

Jeff Bridges channels 'The Dude' to honour his Big Lebowski co-star John Goodman
 

The model was seen hitting the green carpet at the City of Harvest Gala in New York in a daring skintight gold dress with a hip-high split.

Despite trying her best to cover her modesty as she posed for photographers, the mum lost her battle to the split running up the centre of her dress.

Chrissy flashed a little more than she intended at a New York event. Photo: Getty

Chrissy quickly noticed and strategically posed with her hand in front of the split. Photo: Getty

Clearly that dress was not made for walking, with Chrissy earlier that night posting a snap of a near flash as she attended the TIME 100 Gala in the same frock.

With wind and rain proving to be some serious outfit obstacles, Chrissy – who is married to singer John Legend – barely avoiding a serious mishap.

“Not today, Satan!” she captioned the snap.

It’s not the first time Chrissy’s shown off some hard-to-wear fashion choices.

The 30-year-old showed off a very similar type of dress – and suffered a very similar type of flash – at the American Music Awards last November.

Wantmore celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram.

Back To Top