Outrage as Chanel release a $2k boomerang

Apparently it’s this season’s hottest new fashion accessory, but French fashion giant Chanel has been slammed for it’s new – wait for it – boomerang!

Yes you read that right. As part of it’s luxury sports collection for 2017 Spring-Summer, the brand has released a Chanel Boomerang, and it can be yours for the exorbitant sum of $1,930.

When I think about Aboriginal culture, I think @chanel https://t.co/ocZSljGkPW — Nayuka Gorrie (@NayukaGorrie) May 15, 2017

But people are extremely unimpressed by the traditional Australian item coated in a black resin and emblazoned with the iconic Chanel logo and have taken to social media to voice their frustration.

A vast majority of critics believe the item is disrespectful and appropriates Indigenous Australian culture.

Who buys a CHANEL BOOMERANG????? wHO????? — Victoria Elisabeth (@GirlUDontNotice) May 15, 2017

@CHANEL your 'boomerang' is tacky and a gross appropriation of indigenous culture for your own profit — madeleine (@madeleineoh) May 15, 2017

@JeffreeStar @CHANEL As an organisation that acknowledges the Aboriginal people as the traditional owners of the land upon which we work, we think @Chanel sucks — Loddon Campaspe CLC (@lcclc) May 16, 2017

Chanel also sell tennis rackets for the bargain price of $2,200, beach rackets and balls for $4,860 and a pack of four tennis balls for $570.

What is this world coming to?

