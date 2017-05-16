Outrage as Chanel release a $2k boomerang

Apparently it’s this season’s hottest new fashion accessory, but French fashion giant Chanel has been slammed for it’s new – wait for it – boomerang!
Yes you read that right. As part of it’s luxury sports collection for 2017 Spring-Summer, the brand has released a Chanel Boomerang, and it can be yours for the exorbitant sum of $1,930.
But people are extremely unimpressed by the traditional Australian item coated in a black resin and emblazoned with the iconic Chanel logo and have taken to social media to voice their frustration.
A vast majority of critics believe the item is disrespectful and appropriates Indigenous Australian culture.
Chanel also sell tennis rackets for the bargain price of $2,200, beach rackets and balls for $4,860 and a pack of four tennis balls for $570.
What is this world coming to?
