Melania Trump rocks $2.8k floral dress

Kristine Tarbert
Kristine Tarbert
Yahoo7 Be /

Melania Trump, First Lady of the United States, was a vision in yellow this week.

She stole the show as her husband welcomed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the White House on Monday.

Melania Trump rocks a $2.8k dress. Photo: Getty

She wore a bright yellow Emilio Pucci floor-length gown that retails for a tidy $2,850.

Melania Trump was a vision in yellow. Photo: Getty

With the shoulder pads and waist-clinching belt, the floral dress is almost a throwback to the 80s and a different age.

The belt that came with the gown really emphasised the Slovenian model’s slim waist.

The dress accentuated her slim waist. Photo: Getty

Melania Trump, age 47, was all smiles as she greeted their guest and followed hubby into the Oval Office where she sat stoically on the coach.

Melania Trump, age 47, joined Donald in the Oval Office. Photo: Getty

This isn’t the first time the mum rocked a sunny outfit.

Back in May she wore a bright yellow Christian Dior silk crepe dress and was praised for the look.

In latest Donald Trump news, the 45th US President has been battling a tennis meme doing the runds showing him playing in whte shorts.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram.

