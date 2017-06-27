Melania Trump rocks $2.8k floral dress

Melania Trump, First Lady of the United States, was a vision in yellow this week.

She stole the show as her husband welcomed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the White House on Monday.

She wore a bright yellow Emilio Pucci floor-length gown that retails for a tidy $2,850.

With the shoulder pads and waist-clinching belt, the floral dress is almost a throwback to the 80s and a different age.

The belt that came with the gown really emphasised the Slovenian model’s slim waist.

Melania Trump, age 47, was all smiles as she greeted their guest and followed hubby into the Oval Office where she sat stoically on the coach.

This isn’t the first time the mum rocked a sunny outfit.

Back in May she wore a bright yellow Christian Dior silk crepe dress and was praised for the look.

In latest Donald Trump news, the 45th US President has been battling a tennis meme doing the runds showing him playing in whte shorts.

