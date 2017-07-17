The secret behind Beyonce's dress

It's the baby unveiling photo that broke the internet, but no one was more surprised to see Beyoncé in her gorgeously flowing technicolour robe when she unveiled her twins than the man who designed it - Alejandro Gómez Palomo.

Laying claim to her Queen Bey crown, the new mum has racked up nearly 10 million likes in the two days since she introduced the world to one-month-old twins Sir Carter and Rumi on Instagram.

And it wasn't just the first sight of her newborns that had social media buzzing. Looking absolutely amazing in her flowing gown, there's actually a surprising back story to her dress.

Not only is it menswear (yes, really), Beyoncé ordered the vintage silk organza frock from designer Alejandro before she was even pregnant.

The designer explains how the Formation singer was sent a sample, before she fell in love and decided she wanted the dress.

Bey was measured and the robe was sent over – and then she announced she was expecting.

"We thought, okay, she won't wear it," Alejandro told Harpers Bazaar, admitting he was just as surprised as everyone else to see her in his creation.

"I love the picture. It's just really beautiful. It's special."

Bow down to Queen Bey.

