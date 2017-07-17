The secret behind Beyonce's dress

News

RELATED: Mums everywhere are spoofing Beyonce's twins photo
RELATED: Fans react to Beyoncé's 'skinny' post-baby body

Laying claim to her Queen Bey crown, the new mum has racked up nearly 10 million likes in the two days since she introduced the world to one-month-old twins Sir Carter and Rumi on Instagram.

And it wasn't just the first sight of her newborns that had social media buzzing. Looking absolutely amazing in her flowing gown, there's actually a surprising back story to her dress.

Beyonce twin unveiling dress

Designer Alejandro was as shocked as everyone else when Bey posted her snap. Photo: Instagram

Not only is it menswear (yes, really), Beyoncé ordered the vintage silk organza frock from designer Alejandro before she was even pregnant.

The designer explains how the Formation singer was sent a sample, before she fell in love and decided she wanted the dress.

Beyonce wore men's dress for baby unveiling

Alejandro is famous for his creations which challenge gender roles - with Bey's dress from his menswear line. Photo: Instagram

Bey was measured and the robe was sent over – and then she announced she was expecting.

"We thought, okay, she won't wear it," Alejandro told Harpers Bazaar, admitting he was just as surprised as everyone else to see her in his creation.

Beyonce post baby body

Bey has since stepped out looking more amazing than ever. Photo: Instagram

"I love the picture. It's just really beautiful. It's special."

Bow down to Queen Bey.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram.

