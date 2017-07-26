Elle Macpherson hits out at copycat

Elle Macpherson has taken aim at an Instagram blogger who posted a photo that looks suspiciously similar to one The Body had shared just a day earlier.

The snap in question features 53-year-old Macpherson standing on the beach silhouetted by the setting sun. She’s wearing a T-shirt, bikini bottoms and a hat, while holding a green drink bottle in one hand.

Meanwhile Insta star Elle Ferguson’s photo (yes, that's her real name) sees her standing in an almost identical get up, in an almost identical location, but her green drink bottle is held in the other hand.

Yep, it's not the most subtle nod ever. And it didn’t take long for Ferguson's fans to notice the similarities, or for Macpherson herself to cotton on.

“I’ve seen this somewhere before,” the supermodel commented under the pic, prompting Ferguson to cheekily reply, “@ellemacphersonofficialalways always inspiration!!! We need to do this shot together... I'll meet you in Byron :) x”.

Well, they do say that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery!

