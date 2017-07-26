News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Janelle Monáe wears 'vagina trousers' in Pynk music video and breaks the internet
'Vagina trousers' break the internet

Elle Macpherson hits out at copycat

Bianca Soldani
Bianca Soldani
Yahoo7 Be /

Elle Macpherson has taken aim at an Instagram blogger who posted a photo that looks suspiciously similar to one The Body had shared just a day earlier.

Luke Bryant volunteered to officiate at Gwen and Blake's wedding
1:17

Luke Bryant volunteered to officiate at Gwen and Blake's wedding
The Weeknd & Bella Hadid Spotted KISSING All Night At Coachella 2018 Party
1:56

The Weeknd & Bella Hadid Spotted KISSING All Night At Coachella 2018 Party
Kylie Jenner DEBUTS New Hair & Says She's A "Cool Mom" at Coachella 2018
2:01

Kylie Jenner DEBUTS New Hair & Says She's A "Cool Mom" at Coachella 2018
Tiffany Haddish Jokes She'll 'Sign a NDA' After Beyoncé Seemingly Raps About Her on New Track
1:10

Tiffany Haddish Jokes She'll 'Sign a NDA' After Beyoncé Seemingly Raps About Her on New Track
Seminarians take part in snowball fight in Vatican's St Peter's Square
0:48

Seminarians take part in snowball fight in Vatican's St Peter's Square
Dog Fails to Fit Large Ball Through Doggy Door
0:35

Dog Fails to Fit Large Ball Through Doggy Door
Nicki Minaj Has BEST Reaction To Drake Flirting With Vanessa Hudgens At 2017 Bil
2:00

Nicki Minaj Has BEST Reaction To Drake Flirting With Vanessa Hudgens At 2017 Bil
Katy Perry Stars In Calvin Harris' "Feels" Music Video With Pharrell & Big Sean
1:21

Katy Perry Stars In Calvin Harris' "Feels" Music Video With Pharrell & Big Sean
Camilla Cabello Spills WHO ‘Crying in the Club' is About!?!
1:39

Camilla Cabello Spills WHO ‘Crying in the Club' is About!?!
Jason Derulo: &quot;Want to Want Me&quot; - AMERICAN IDOL XIV

Jason Derulo: "Want to Want Me" - AMERICAN IDOL XIV
Ryan's Perfect Pick-Me-Up - AMERICAN IDOL

Ryan's Perfect Pick-Me-Up - AMERICAN IDOL
Meghan Trainor Admits to Having Sex WHERE??!
1:41

Meghan Trainor Admits to Having Sex WHERE??!
 

The snap in question features 53-year-old Macpherson standing on the beach silhouetted by the setting sun. She’s wearing a T-shirt, bikini bottoms and a hat, while holding a green drink bottle in one hand.

Elle Macpherson and Elle Ferguson

Does this look familiar? Elle Macpherson on the left and Elle Ferguson on the right. Photo: Instagram

Meanwhile Insta star Elle Ferguson’s photo (yes, that's her real name) sees her standing in an almost identical get up, in an almost identical location, but her green drink bottle is held in the other hand.

Yep, it's not the most subtle nod ever. And it didn’t take long for Ferguson's fans to notice the similarities, or for Macpherson herself to cotton on.

Elle Macpherson model

This is what we imagine her face looked like. Photo: Getty

Elle and Elle - who can even tell them apart?

“I’ve seen this somewhere before,” the supermodel commented under the pic, prompting Ferguson to cheekily reply, “@ellemacphersonofficialalways always inspiration!!! We need to do this shot together... I'll meet you in Byron :) x”.

Well, they do say that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery!

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top