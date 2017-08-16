Designer sends naked models down the catwalk

If you’re sitting front row a fashion show, chances are you’re going to get a glimpse of a bit of skin.

However one designer at Copenhagen Fashion Week took thing to the next level this year when he sent fully nude models down the catwalk.

Wearing nothing but their birthday suits, the stream of models at Danish designer Nicholas Nybro’s show were his way of paying tribute to the human form in all its glory.

Women and men of all ages strutted their stuff down the runway with some of them wearing a simple skirt with no top, or a dress, which showed their derriere.

Others were clothed in items from Nybro’s Spring/Summer 2018 collection, which was mostly a modern palette of neutral tones.

However others were simply showing off their bodies, with Nybro hoping it reminds people of the beauty of the human body before we put any clothes on.

“I chose the body, because I believe there is so much around us, both in the world and in fashion that tries to dictate the perception of the perfect body,” Nybro said on his Copenhagen Fashion Week profile.

“We have become so timid and afraid to show our bodies and display what is underneath the clothes, which should be so natural.

“My collection is therefore a tribute to the human body and it’s thousands different ways of looking - something that constantly changes throughout life.”

He went on to say that he sees “older saggy skin” which could be interpreted as “beautiful bodily drapings’.

