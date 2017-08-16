News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Bella hadid topless at Coachella 2018
Bella Hadid's topless Coachella look

Designer sends naked models down the catwalk

Sarah Carty
Sarah Carty
Yahoo7 Be /

If you’re sitting front row a fashion show, chances are you’re going to get a glimpse of a bit of skin.

Car filmed driving wrong way down UK motorway 'at 100mph'
0:41

Car filmed driving wrong way down UK motorway 'at 100mph'
Huge snowdrifts seen in Devon during Storm Emma
0:36

Huge snowdrifts seen in Devon during Storm Emma
Khloe Kardashian CLAPS BACK at Haters for Criticizing Her Pregnant Japan Trip
1:38

Khloe Kardashian CLAPS BACK at Haters for Criticizing Her Pregnant Japan Trip
Sunrise at Channel Islands airport shut down by snow
0:50

Sunrise at Channel Islands airport shut down by snow
Heavy snowfall causes travel chaos in Lincoln
2:30

Heavy snowfall causes travel chaos in Lincoln
Woman skis on the streets of London instead of the slopes
0:39

Woman skis on the streets of London instead of the slopes
Monster blizzard doesn’t deter driver from making delivery
1:07

Monster blizzard doesn’t deter driver from making delivery
Snowstorm shuts down airport in the Channel Islands
0:40

Snowstorm shuts down airport in the Channel Islands
Wind blasts snow over golf course during massive UK storm
0:42

Wind blasts snow over golf course during massive UK storm
River freezes over during winter blast in Northern Ireland
1:57

River freezes over during winter blast in Northern Ireland
M1 near Sheffield at standstill due to heavy snow
2:34

M1 near Sheffield at standstill due to heavy snow
Storm Dylan batters the west coast of Ireland
1:12

Storm Dylan batters the west coast of Ireland
 

However one designer at Copenhagen Fashion Week took thing to the next level this year when he sent fully nude models down the catwalk.

RELATED: People are getting hot over this naked travel ad
RELATED: Backlash over pub’s offensive ‘naked waitress’ ad

Wearing nothing but their birthday suits, the stream of models at Danish designer Nicholas Nybro’s show were his way of paying tribute to the human form in all its glory.

Nude models walk down the runway during Copenhagen Fashion Week. Photo: Getty Images

The models were a part of Danish designer Nicholas Nybro’s show. Photo: Getty Images

Wearing nothing but their birthday suits, the stream of models at Danish designer Nicholas Nybro’s show were his way of paying tribute to the human form in all its glory. Photo: Getty Images

Women and men of all ages strutted their stuff down the runway with some of them wearing a simple skirt with no top, or a dress, which showed their derriere.

Others were clothed in items from Nybro’s Spring/Summer 2018 collection, which was mostly a modern palette of neutral tones.

However others were simply showing off their bodies, with Nybro hoping it reminds people of the beauty of the human body before we put any clothes on.

“I chose the body, because I believe there is so much around us, both in the world and in fashion that tries to dictate the perception of the perfect body,” Nybro said on his Copenhagen Fashion Week profile.

“We have become so timid and afraid to show our bodies and display what is underneath the clothes, which should be so natural.

Women and men of all ages strutted their stuff down the runway with some of them wearing a simple skirt with no top, or a dress, which showed their derriere. Photo: Getty Images

Nybro hopes it reminds people of the beauty of the human body before we put any clothes on. Photo: Getty Images

“My collection is therefore a tribute to the human body and it’s thousands different ways of looking - something that constantly changes throughout life.”

He went on to say that he sees “older saggy skin” which could be interpreted as “beautiful bodily drapings’.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top