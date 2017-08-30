WATCH: Beauty queen’s wardrobe malfunction

We all know the never-ending struggle of not flashing your bits when you’re on the beach in a bikini.

Beauty queens have it down pat though. They can keep everything covered AND wear high heels AND smile as though their life depends on it – all on live TV.

Inevitably though, there’s a slip up. And by that we mean a nipple slip up – and brunette stunner Fabianny Zambrano was the latest casualty as she competed in the all-important swimsuit round in the Miss Earth Venezuela pageant.

Fabianny was strutting her stuff in a pink halterneck one piece when her nipple made a daring escape.

But ever the pageant pro, Fabianny simply flashed her megawatt mile and carried on.

Watch the clip above to see how it's done.

