Tiffany Trump tried to get an invite to the wrong NYFW party

Tiffany Trump must be cringing right now because her awkward fashion party fail has just been made public.

According to the NY Daily News, US President Donald Trump’s youngest daughter emailed the wrong magazine looking for an invitation to their New York Fashion Week party – and they were obviously very confused.

It appears Tiffany’s people thought they were contacting Harper’s Bazaar magazine, which is a fashion publication, when in fact they sent a note to Harper’s magazine, which reports on politics, the environment and culture.

The NY Daily News reports that Giulia Melucci, vice president of public relations at Harper’s magazine, received the following email from Tiffany’s people:

“Hi, I wanted to email on behalf of the First Daughter Tiffany Trump. She is in town for NYFW (New York Fashion Week) and attending a few events. She would love to possibly attend the Bazaar Icons party. Please let me know if this could be accommodated.”

Harper’s Bazaar are reportedly hosting a NYFW party this Friday at the Plaza in New York and Tiffany was obviously trying to wrangle a invite to the swanky affair.

A-listers from all over the world usually travel to attend the party. Last year Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were there, alongside Hailey Baldwin, Emily Ratajkowski and Ashley Graham.

Speaking to The Cut, Giulia Melucci said she couldn’t believe it when the email popped into her inbox.

“Over 15 plus years at Harper’s Magazine, I have never received a party invite request intended for Bazaar,”she said.

“Chalk it up to that dream team surrounding the family Trump, a winner, every last one of them!”

