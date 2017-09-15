Melania’s handbag collection is worth twice your yearly pay

Buying a designer handbag is on all of our fashion bucket lists, but if you’re the wife of the President of the United States, the sky’s clearly the limit when it comes to luxe goodies.

Although first lady Melania Trump isn’t often seen toting a handbag, on the rare occasions she’s been sighted with one on her arm, she’s made it count.

Last weekend, the FLOTUS was spotted walking off AirForce one with a cream Birkin bag in tow, that perfectly matched her $900 Calvin Klein red and beige shirt.

Handbag lovers get ready to weep – the bag, said to retail at $26,500, isn’t the most expensive of her bag babies in the closet.

According to Vogue, Melania also has a much-coveted black crocodile Birkin reported to cost close to $95,000.

Eagle-eyed fashion spotters would have noticed Melania also has a tan Birkin in her rotation as well, giving the $24,000 bag an outing when she moved into the White House back in July.

Melania’s expensive taste isn’t just limited to handbags.

While most of us would balk at the idea of spending $65,000 for an entire year’s worth of outfits, that price tag just about covered one single item of Melania’s wardrobe.

Making headlines around the world earlier this year, the 47-year-old fashionista was sighted in a $64,000 Dolce & Gabbana floral jacket in Italy – with a $2,000 matching clutch, of course.

