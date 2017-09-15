News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Janelle Monáe wears 'vagina trousers' in Pynk music video and breaks the internet
'Vagina trousers' break the internet

Melania’s handbag collection is worth twice your yearly pay

Allison Yee
Allison Yee
Yahoo7 Be /

Buying a designer handbag is on all of our fashion bucket lists, but if you’re the wife of the President of the United States, the sky’s clearly the limit when it comes to luxe goodies.

Camila Cabello Debuts NEW Song "Sangria Wine" On Opening Night of NBTS Tour
2:30

Camila Cabello Debuts NEW Song "Sangria Wine" On Opening Night of NBTS Tour
Camila Cabello's In "Final Talks" To Open For Taylor Swift's Tour
1:59

Camila Cabello's In "Final Talks" To Open For Taylor Swift's Tour
Nicole Kidman Surprises Fans In Hollywood Tour Bus On Her Way To The Oscars: Watch Amazing Video
0:27

Nicole Kidman Surprises Fans In Hollywood Tour Bus On Her Way To The Oscars: Watch Amazing Video
Taylor Swift Confirms Camila Cabello &amp; Charli XCX as 'Reputation' Tour Opening Acts -JS
5:13

Taylor Swift Confirms Camila Cabello & Charli XCX as 'Reputation' Tour Opening Acts -JS
Justin Bieber Reacts To The Weeknd's Selena Gomez Diss
1:40

Justin Bieber Reacts To The Weeknd's Selena Gomez Diss
The Champion Pole Dancer With Only One Arm | BORN DIFFERENT
6:01

The Champion Pole Dancer With Only One Arm | BORN DIFFERENT
Teens Perfectly Re-Create Barack and Michelle Obama's Look for Prom
1:29

Teens Perfectly Re-Create Barack and Michelle Obama's Look for Prom
University of Edinburgh Vets Helps Save Bear With 'Monstrously Enlarged' Tongue
0:30

University of Edinburgh Vets Helps Save Bear With 'Monstrously Enlarged' Tongue
Niall Horan SURPRISES Fans With One Direction Song At First Solo Tour Show
2:05

Niall Horan SURPRISES Fans With One Direction Song At First Solo Tour Show
Kendall Jenner Gets X-RATED on Instagram and Fans Go Nuts - Are Her Nipples Pierced!?!
1:49

Kendall Jenner Gets X-RATED on Instagram and Fans Go Nuts - Are Her Nipples Pierced!?!
Ben Affleck's trainwreck interview from 2004
1:02

Ben Affleck's trainwreck interview from 2004
Selena Gomez Says The Weeknd is "ADDICTIVE"
1:50

Selena Gomez Says The Weeknd is "ADDICTIVE"
 

RELATED: Roxy Jacenko adds to her $1 million Birkin collection
RELATED: Melania's most expensive outfits

Although first lady Melania Trump isn’t often seen toting a handbag, on the rare occasions she’s been sighted with one on her arm, she’s made it count.

Melania Trump Birkin bag collection

It's Birkin or bust for the first lady. Photo: Getty

Last weekend, the FLOTUS was spotted walking off AirForce one with a cream Birkin bag in tow, that perfectly matched her $900 Calvin Klein red and beige shirt.

Handbag lovers get ready to weep – the bag, said to retail at $26,500, isn’t the most expensive of her bag babies in the closet.

Melania Trump designer handbags

Want to blow some serious cash? Buy a rare black crocodile skin Birkin. Photo: Getty

According to Vogue, Melania also has a much-coveted black crocodile Birkin reported to cost close to $95,000.

Eagle-eyed fashion spotters would have noticed Melania also has a tan Birkin in her rotation as well, giving the $24,000 bag an outing when she moved into the White House back in July.

Melania Trump Birkin

Exactly how many bags does Melania own, we wonder. Photo: Getty

Melania Trump expensive wardrobe

The first lady's a big fan of matching her tops to her bags. Photo: Getty

Melania’s expensive taste isn’t just limited to handbags.

While most of us would balk at the idea of spending $65,000 for an entire year’s worth of outfits, that price tag just about covered one single item of Melania’s wardrobe.



Making headlines around the world earlier this year, the 47-year-old fashionista was sighted in a $64,000 Dolce & Gabbana floral jacket in Italy – with a $2,000 matching clutch, of course.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram.

Back To Top