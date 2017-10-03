She’s reinvented herself numerous times but this latest ad, which appears to show Victoria Beckham posing in body glitter, isn’t exactly what it seems.

Can you see what's wrong with this Victoria Beckham ad?

The advert actually stars Russian Instagram star Aiza Anokhina, who has made a name for herself as a lookalike of the former Spice Girls star.

RELATED: Beckham defends kissing daughter Harper on the lips

RELATED: Harper’s Palace birthday organised ‘behind Queen’s back’

The video shows Aiza in a darkened room, completely naked apart from all over body glitter.

Her striking resemblance to Victoria Beckham is visible in the clip, which promoted Aiza’s new jewellery collection, called Komplimenta by Aiza.

The video has already been viewed over 260,000 times in the past five days, with people flocking to her Instagram account to tell her how much she looks like the 43-year-old fashion designer.

Aiza’s Instagram account is scattered with snaps showing her looking ecactly like Victoria Beckham, with the same pout, dress sense and hairstyle.

“You look so much like Victoria Beckham, or vice versa,” one person commented on the video.

According to the Daily Mail and Russian media, Aiza’s look is reportedly the result of liposuction and bum implants.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram