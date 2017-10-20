Thong jeans are the new X-rated fashion trend

Weird denim has been a real trend this year. From detachable styles to bum-baring designs, jeans have faced a whole lot of cutting in 2017.

But one Japanese brand is taking the bizarre denim look into 2018. Showcasing its SS18 collection at Amazon Fashion Week in Tokyo, Thibaut sent a model down the catwalk wearing thong jeans.

“What are thong jeans?” we hear you ask. Well, they are apparently jeans that have been so distressed that not much is left except for a thong at the back.

The model in question wore hers with a nude bodysuit and trainers but we guess you can pair them with anything from heels to a crop top.

Although they’re not yet available to buy, luckily you can recreate them yourselves by getting happy with a pair of scissors.

Strangely, this isn’t the first derriere-focused pair of jeans we’ve seen in recent months.

Soon to be cult label Vetements debuted a collaboration with Levi’s featuring jeans that had zips the entire way up the bum, allowing you to show it all off if you so desired.

Kendall Jenner, too, wore a pair of super distressed jeans pretty similar to the thong jean (except hers weren’t quite so revealing).

As much as we love a bizarre trend every now and then, this is one fad we won’t be getting on board with - and neither will Twitter, it seems.

My friends: “It’s going to be chill, just wear something super casual.”

Me: *shows up in my thong jeans* https://t.co/AL9EhXa8SD — Lauren Alexis Fisher (@LaurenAlexis) October 18, 2017

Thong Jeans are a thing now and also the last sign of the impending apocalypse. — Lori (@loribuckmajor) October 19, 2017

It’s rain & wind in the south of the UK...as per... thong jeans??? Na...not unless it’s 25C and I haven’t eaten for a week — Alex Roebuck (@AlexLRoebuck) October 19, 2017

