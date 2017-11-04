Rachael Finch and Sam Frost ace Derby Day style

The roses are blooming at Flemington as the Melbourne Cup Carnival kicks off with a star-studded Derby Day.

But forget flowers (or the horses for that matter), all eyes were on the fashionable fillies descending on the luxurious marquees in The Birdcage.

Typically the most stylish of the four-day long carnival, Derby Day is awash with black and white outfits, with the likes of Jennifer Hawkins and Rachael Finch leading the style stakes in 2017.

Mum of two Rachael was power dressing in a tailored black pantsuit from Misha Collection. She softened the bold look with a pearl-embellished headband by Viktoria Novak, and wore her hair tied back in a sleek ponytail.

Sunrises’ Edwina Bartholomew went for a similar headpiece by the same celebrity milliner, but the pearls in her fascinator were arranged to look more like baby’s breath flowers than something you’d find deep sea diving.

Aussie actress Melissa George went for something a little more daring in this patterned frock which she accessorised with lace gloves and a wide-brimmed hat slung around her shoulders.

Meanwhile, Victoria’s Secret model Shanina Shaik stepped out in a black and white Aje mini-dress with a frilly skirt.

The A-list guest of the Mumm marquee this year, Shanina was sure to stand out in a puffy white shirt and thigh-high boots. She also took the black and white theme to her hair and threaded white pieces of ribbon through her braids.

Mumm have strived to set themselves apart from the other star-studded marquees by parking a $2.2 million yacht out the front of their tent.

The Emirates marquee on the other hand, is set up like an airbus bar, with flight attendants ready to take you to your seat.

Meanwhile back on the racetrack, David Payne's horse Ace High took out the Victoria Derby.

