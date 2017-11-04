News

Model risks wardrobe malfunction in very bizarre outfit
Rachael Finch and Sam Frost ace Derby Day style

Bianca Soldani
Yahoo7 Be /

The roses are blooming at Flemington as the Melbourne Cup Carnival kicks off with a star-studded Derby Day.

But forget flowers (or the horses for that matter), all eyes were on the fashionable fillies descending on the luxurious marquees in The Birdcage.

Typically the most stylish of the four-day long carnival, Derby Day is awash with black and white outfits, with the likes of Jennifer Hawkins and Rachael Finch leading the style stakes in 2017.

Sam Frost was pretty in a floral Nicola Finetti frock. Photo: Media Mode

Derby Day fashion 2017

Rachael Finch was one of the first people to arrive at the Myer marquee. Photo: Getty

Mum of two Rachael was power dressing in a tailored black pantsuit from Misha Collection. She softened the bold look with a pearl-embellished headband by Viktoria Novak, and wore her hair tied back in a sleek ponytail.

Sunrises’ Edwina Bartholomew went for a similar headpiece by the same celebrity milliner, but the pearls in her fascinator were arranged to look more like baby’s breath flowers than something you’d find deep sea diving.
* The dos and don'ts of Spring Racing fashion
* The most memorable spring racing looks of all time

Aussie actress Melissa George went for something a little more daring in this patterned frock which she accessorised with lace gloves and a wide-brimmed hat slung around her shoulders.

Derby day best fashion 2017

Edwina Bartholomew was elegant in white lace and pearls. Photo: Getty

spring racing dresses 2017

Melissa George went for this bold, contrasting look. Photo: Getty

Derby day 2017 fashion

Jennifer Hawkins wore this stunning Jonathan Simkhai design. Photo: Media Mode

Meanwhile, Victoria’s Secret model Shanina Shaik stepped out in a black and white Aje mini-dress with a frilly skirt.

SEE ALL THE DERBY DAY FASHION LOOKS HERE

The A-list guest of the Mumm marquee this year, Shanina was sure to stand out in a puffy white shirt and thigh-high boots. She also took the black and white theme to her hair and threaded white pieces of ribbon through her braids.
* The most bizarre Derby Day dresses

Mumm have strived to set themselves apart from the other star-studded marquees by parking a $2.2 million yacht out the front of their tent.

The Emirates marquee on the other hand, is set up like an airbus bar, with flight attendants ready to take you to your seat.

Meanwhile back on the racetrack, David Payne's horse Ace High took out the Victoria Derby.

Derby day 2017

Shanina Shaik went for an Aje mini-dress and cape combo. Photo: Instagram

Derby Day best looks 2017

Jodi Anasta wore an A-line Toni Maticevski frock embellished with black flowers. Photo: Media Mode

Birdcage marquees derby day 2017

The Mumm marquee has a $2.2 million yacht parked outside. Photo: Getty

Emirates Derby Day marquee 2017

The Emirates tent was just as impressive. Photo: Getty


See all the Derby Day 2017 looks here.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

