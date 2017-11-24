Melania 'copies' Michelle Obama for official visit

She was slammed for wearing stilettos to visit Hurricane-ravaged areas of Texas and Louisiana, however it appears Melania Trump has learned her lesson.

The First Lady made an appearance with her husband, 71-year-old Donald Trump on Thanksgiving, to meet members of the US Coast Guard in Florida, and seemed to have taken a leaf out of Michelle Obama's book.

Instead of donning her usual glamorous skyscraper stilettos, 47-year-old Melania went for a pair of much more suitable Converse trainers and a red and white gingham shirt from high street retailer J. Crew.

The country's former FLOTUS Michelle, was also a massive fan of casual J. Crew and Target clothes, and unlike Melania, was often seen in sneakers for official White House duties.

Some say it was all part of Michelle's efforts to be seen as a relatable, 'mum-in-chief' figure, and it certainly paid off for her in the popularity stakes.

Melania, on the other hand, has received quite a bit of backlash for always being seen in spindly stiletto shoes, which are not only uncomfortable for most women to wear, but can also be cumbersome and impractical on a daily basis.

Melania and Donald’s visit to Florida came just one day after the President pardoned a turkey at the White House.

* Trump family rings in Thanksgiving with a turkey at the White House

* Trump's awkward water bottle moment caught on camera

The President took to the White House rose gardens to pardon a massive white turkey –called Drumstick- from ending up in his Thanksgiving roast.

Standing alongside his Melania and his children, Ivanka, Barron and Tiffany, Donald

laughed and marvelled at how big the bird was.

“Wow, big bird!” he said.

“How heavy is that bird? Wow, 36 pounds (16kg). That is a big bird.”

The annual Presidential turkey pardon was reportedly established back in 1863 when it was noted by White House reporter Noah Brooks that President Abraham Lincoln spared a bird’s life.

“A live turkey had been brought home for the Christmas dinner, but [Lincoln’s son Tad] interceded in behalf of its life. . . . [Tad’s] plea was admitted and the turkey’s life spared,” he wrote.

However, the whole thing became an annual tradition in 1989 when President George H.W. Bush pardoned the White House turkey.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram