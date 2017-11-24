News

Melania 'copies' Michelle Obama for official visit

Sarah Carty
Sarah Carty
Yahoo7 Be /

She was slammed for wearing stilettos to visit Hurricane-ravaged areas of Texas and Louisiana, however it appears Melania Trump has learned her lesson.

The First Lady made an appearance with her husband, 71-year-old Donald Trump on Thanksgiving, to meet members of the US Coast Guard in Florida, and seemed to have taken a leaf out of Michelle Obama's book.

Instead of donning her usual glamorous skyscraper stilettos, 47-year-old Melania went for a pair of much more suitable Converse trainers and a red and white gingham shirt from high street retailer J. Crew.

Melania Trump US Coast Guard

Melania Trump wore Converse trainers to visit the US Coast Guard. Photo: Getty Images

Michelle Obama and Melania Trump

Michelle Obama was known for wearing sneakers and casual J. Crew clothes. Photo: Getty

The country's former FLOTUS Michelle, was also a massive fan of casual J. Crew and Target clothes, and unlike Melania, was often seen in sneakers for official White House duties.

Some say it was all part of Michelle's efforts to be seen as a relatable, 'mum-in-chief' figure, and it certainly paid off for her in the popularity stakes.

Melania, on the other hand, has received quite a bit of backlash for always being seen in spindly stiletto shoes, which are not only uncomfortable for most women to wear, but can also be cumbersome and impractical on a daily basis.

Melania Trump stilettos Hurricane Harvey

It comes after Melania was slammed back in September for wearing stilettos. Photo: Getty Images

Melania and Donald’s visit to Florida came just one day after the President pardoned a turkey at the White House.
* Trump family rings in Thanksgiving with a turkey at the White House
* Trump's awkward water bottle moment caught on camera

The President took to the White House rose gardens to pardon a massive white turkey –called Drumstick- from ending up in his Thanksgiving roast.

Standing alongside his Melania and his children, Ivanka, Barron and Tiffany, Donald
laughed and marvelled at how big the bird was.

“Wow, big bird!” he said.

Melania Trump Thanksgiving

It comes after Melania attended the annual turkey pardoning at the White House the day before Thanksgiving. Photo: Getty Images

Donald Trump turkey pardoning

President Donald Trump pardoned his first turkey at the White House. Photo: Getty Images

“How heavy is that bird? Wow, 36 pounds (16kg). That is a big bird.”

The annual Presidential turkey pardon was reportedly established back in 1863 when it was noted by White House reporter Noah Brooks that President Abraham Lincoln spared a bird’s life.

“A live turkey had been brought home for the Christmas dinner, but [Lincoln’s son Tad] interceded in behalf of its life. . . . [Tad’s] plea was admitted and the turkey’s life spared,” he wrote.

However, the whole thing became an annual tradition in 1989 when President George H.W. Bush pardoned the White House turkey.

