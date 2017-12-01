Ashley Graham and celebs flash the flesh for LOVE Magazine

Some of the biggest supermodels in the world have come together to flash the flesh for the annual LOVE magazine advent campaign.

Ashley Graham and celebs flash the flesh for Love advent calendar

Kendall Jenner, Ashley Graham, Gigi Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski look sizzling hot in the festive themed shoot, which is possibly the naughtiest one yet.

The theme revolvs around sexy and strong and shows all the celebs, including Kate Upton, Barbara Palvin, Jourdan Dunn and Jasmine Saunders all working out in some way.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, Kendall Jenner, can be seen punching out in the gym, before she’s shown oiled up taking a break on the side.

Another model is seen slapping her derriere with powder as she lifts weights.

Ashley Graham is the first to appear in the ad, running in a black swimsuit showing off her incredible figure.

Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar, LOVE’s editor-in-chief said she thought of the whole concept for the shoot while she was working out in a boxing gym.

“I bumped into Ashley Graham there and she mentioned LOVE Advent,” Katie Grand said.

“I thought, wouldn’t this be a great place to set most of it?”

The models are of course all very familiar with the gym, so it worked out a treat.

The full video will be released tomorrow.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram