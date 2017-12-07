News

Kate Middleton stuns in $870 belted coat

After a night of glitz and glamour — and wearing a tiara! — the Duchess of Cambridge was back at work in her typical day clothes.

The pregnant royal took a trip up to Manchester on Wednesday morning to attend the Children’s Global Media Summit. For the occasion, Kate Middleton wrapped up in a new $660 belted jacket from one of her favorite British high street labels, L.K. Bennett.

The Delli check coat, which boasts oversized buttons and a collarless design, is currently available in-store and online as part of the company’s Fall/Winter 2017 collection.

Kate Middleton stunned in this $870 belted coat the Children's Global Media Summit. Photo: Getty Images

Kate Middleton fashion

The Delli check coat, which boasts oversized buttons and a collarless design, is currently available in-store and online as part of the company’s Fall/Winter 2017 collection. Photo: Getty Images

The Duchess paired her coat with smart black heels and wore a $620 festive red dress from another British brand, Goat.

The 35-year-old’s a big fan of the London-based womenswear label, founded by John Lewis in 2011.

She’s worn a number of pieces from the company during her third pregnancy, including a cream coat that she wore to visit a children’s center last month.

Kate Middleton dress

Kate was all smiles as she stepped out for the day. Photo: Getty Images

Kate Middleton Goat dress

Underneath the coat she has a stunning red Goat dress on. Photo: Getty Images

The Duchess attended the summit with her husband, Prince William, in tow.

The pair took part in a forum and the Duke of Cambridge was also selected to deliver the keynote speech at the event, which brought together creatives, technology innovators, policymakers, executives, and thought leaders from around the globe.

He said in his speech, “Parents like Catherine and me are raising the first generation of digitally-immersed children — and this gives us many reasons to be optimistic about the impact of technology on childhood.”

