Meghan Markle's style is now more popular than Kate's

Sarah Carty
Sarah Carty
Yahoo7 Be /

They’re about to be sister-in-law’s but it appears the public have a clear favourite when it comes to the fashion side of things.

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton were up against each other on fashion platform Lyst’s yearly Year in Fashion review and while they both came in the top ten, the Duchess was pipped to the post by her future in-law.

Former Suits actress, Meghan, came in fourth on the list, while Kate Middleton came in at a respectable fifth place.

Meghan Markle style

Meghan Markle has beaten Kate Middleton on the Lyst Year in Fashion review. Photo: Getty Images

Kate Middleton red dress

Kate Middleton came fifth on the list while Meghan Markle took out the fourth spot. Photo: Getty Images

“Meghan proved her royal style credentials this year, wearing heritage British brands Barbour, Hunter and Burberry,” Lyst said.

“She also spiked searches for lesser known labels Misha Nonoo and Finlay and Co.”

And while Kate Middleton may have been blindsided by Meghan overtaking her, Lyst claimed that the Duchess is still a major trendsetter.

“She continues to spark global demand for her looks- this year caused dresses by Erdem, L.K. Bennett, Roland Mouret and Dolce & Gabbana to sell out in seconds,” Lyst said.

Taking out the top spot on the list was fashion icon Rihanna, followed by Selena Gomez and supermodel Bella Hadid.

Kate Middleton pregnant

Kate Middleton stepped out in November at a gala for the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families charity. Photo: Getty Images

Meghan Markle wears the same dress as Kate Middleton

Prince Harry's girlfriend, Meghan Markle, also wore the same dress back in 2012. Photo: Getty Images

Kate Middleton pregnant with Princess Charlotte

Kate also wore the same dress in 2014 to the Royal Variety Show, when she was pregnant with Princess Charlotte. Photo: Getty Images

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle’s style isn’t actually all that different though, with the stunning women both stepping out in near-identical outfits in the past.

The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in November for the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families charity wearing a stunning, long, black lace gown by Diane von Furstenberg.

However, Meghan Markle beat the Duchess to it by wearing the same dress to an event in LA way back in 2012.

In June Kate dazzled in this royal blue Roland Mouret gown. Photo: Getty.

In October 2014 Markle made her mark on the brand when she wore one of their gowns down the red carpet. Photo: AAP

The only difference was that Kate seemed to have added fabric to the bottom, possibly to make it more appropriate for a gala, while Meghan bared her legs in a mini dress version.

Interestingly, Kate also wore the same dress back in 2014 for the Royal Variety Show, when she was pregnant with Princess Charlotte.

The always-thrifty Kate stepped out in September last year on her royal tour of Canada wearing a $920 powder blue Sentaler coat, which featured ribbed arms and a crossover front.

And in December, Markle was snapped outside her apartment in Canada getting into a taxi wearing a $1,230 bottle green trench coat from the same designer.

While both coats are similar, Markle’s version only features the ribbing on the cuff of the coat and not down the sleeves.

Back in October 2015 Kate wore this purple lace Dolce & Gabbana knee-length dress. Photo: Getty.

Mark also wore a red dress from the designer in January last year at the Elle Women in Television Dinner. Photo: Getty.

And it’s not the only time the pair have reached for a design from the same brand as in June last year, the Duchess dazzled crowds in a royal blue Roland Mouret gown.

The stunning creation, which featured cut-out sleeves and swooped the whole way down to the ground was worth $3,900.

Middleton matched the dress, which showed off her enviable figure, with large hooped earrings and a pair of black peep toe heels.

However Markle had already put her stamp on the brand’s designs as in October 2014 she walked the red carpet at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's benefit wearing one of their turquoise creations.

The fishtail dress clung to all the right places on Markle as is came up in a high halterneck.

Markle kept her hair back off her face and went for a minimalistic make-up look.

The pair have also in the past both shown their appreciation for high-end designer Dolce & Gabbana.

In October 2015 Kate welcomed President Xi Jinping and First Lady Peng Liyuan to Lancaster House looking sophisticated and demure in a knee-length Dolce & Gabbana lace dress.

The dress featured long sleeves and was a perfect choice in the drizzling rain.

Likewise, Markle chose a high-neck three-quarter length sleeved dress for her appearance at Elle’s Women in Television Dinner in January last year.

Markle’s minidress featured a ruched rose design which she matched with dramatic dark eye make-up.

