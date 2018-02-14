Meghan Markle breaks royal tradition once again

She’s already proved that she has an impeccable fashion sense from years of attending red carpet events with Hollywood A-listers.

And on Tuesday, Meghan Markle didn’t let waiting fashion fans down, when she showed up at Edinburgh Castle wearing a tartan coat and cross body bag, showing she's willing to break boundaries when it comes to her outfits.

The 36-year-old bride-to-be decided to shun the traditional clutch bag trend usually adopted by royals for official visits and add her own modern touch to her outfit in the form of a $700 bag from a Scottish designer.

The Strathberry bottle green East/West Mini bag, which is available in an array of colours, is already sold out online.

She matched the bag with a showstopping $3,681 Burberry tartan coat, which fit in perfectly in Scotland.

Also sold out are the $395 Vernica Beard bootleg Adley Pants she wore underneath her coat, which she paired with a simple, black long-sleeved top.

The trip was Meghan’s first visit to Scotland, where she was met upon arrival by an adorable Shetland pony, also dressed in a tartan coat.

However, the pony seemed to be more interested in getting better acquainted with her fiancé, Prince Harry, as when the royal got near the animal, it gave him a slight nip on the finger.

Then it was time for the loved-up couple to visit Edinburgh Garrison, where they watched the One o’clock Gun being fired.

After that, they headed off to meet people at the Social Bite enterprise café, which helps homeless people in Scotland.

Finally, they attended a reception at Palace of Holyroodhouse, where they celebrated Scotland’s Year of Young People 2018.

